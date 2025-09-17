Four Gonzaga recruiting targets invited to USA Junior National Team Minicamp
USA Basketball announced which high school athletes were invited to participate in the 2025 Men's Junior National Team minicamp this October, and a quartet of Gonzaga recruiting targets were included.
Minicamp will take place Oct. 10-12 in Colorado Springs, CO, and includes recruits in the 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029 recruiting classes. The athletes and coaches were selected by the USA Basketball Developmental National Team committee.
The four Gonzaga targets who received invites are Cameron Holmes (2026), Demarcus Henry (2027), Jalen Davis (2027), and Darius Wabbington (2027).
Holmes is a 6'6 wing from Millennium High School in Goodyear, AZ. He's the No. 30-ranked recruit in the 2026 class and is the younger brother of former Dayton Flyers forward and All-American DaRon Holmes, who is now in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets.
Holmes listed Gonzaga in his top six and is set to visit on Nov. 8 for the team's matchup against Oklahoma at the Spokane Arena. Oklahoma is also on Holmes' list, alongside Illinois, North Carolina, Texas, and Arizona.
Henry is Gonzaga's top-ranked target in the 2027 class, coming in at No. 16 and earning 5-star status in 247Sports' updated class rankings. The 6'6 wing is set to play for Compass Prep this season, the same high school as incoming Gonzaga freshman Davis Fogle.
Henry has offers from Cincinnati, Oregon, Washington, UNLV, and most notably Ohio State — where his older brother Chris is committed to play wide receiver in 2026. Henry's older sister is also a walk-on at Ohio State, giving the Buckeyes a bit of an advantage on the recruiting trail.
Davis rocketed up the updated 2027 class rankings, going from No. 33 to No. 18. The 6'4 guard from Bremerton, WA, is the top player in the state of Washington and one of the top combo guards in the entire class. Washington, Oregon, Houston, USC, and TCU are among the other schools in the mix.
Wabbington is a 6'11 center from Phoenix who came in at No. 31 in the updated class rankings. Gonzaga had coaches out to see him in early September, although it will be tough to pull him away from Arizona, which he has previously called his 'dream school'. As if that isn't enough of a challenge for coach Mark Few and the Zags, Wabbington also has offers from Louisville, Purdue, Texas, Indiana, and Arizona State.
Athletes who participate in minicamp will work on on-court skill development with competitive scrimmages, as well as life skills sessions led by USA Basketball staff, which include media training, NCAA rules and eligibility education, mental health guidance, and financial management.