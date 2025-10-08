Game time and TV information for Gonzaga vs. Oregon revealed

Gonzaga Nation

The Zags and Ducks will square off for just the third time in the Mark Few era this December

Sunday afternoons will be part of the 2025-26 Gonzaga basketball season, as will another game on NBC's popular streaming platform Peacock.

The Oregon Ducks' finalized basketball schedule was released on Wednesday and it included game time and TV information for the highly anticipated Dec. 21 matchup against Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Gonzaga and Oregon — who have only played each other twice since coach Few took over in Spokane 26 years ago — will square off on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 3:00 PM PT at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The game will be featured on Peacock, a subscription-based streaming service launched by NBC back in 2020.

Gonzaga has been on Peacock just once previously, for a nonconference matchup with the Baylor Bears back on Dec. 2, 2022, at the Sanford Pentagon. The Zags lost that game, 64-63, in what was a tight battle between two top-15 programs.

There's a good chance Gonzaga's second appearance on Peacock is a top 25 matchup as well, with both the Zags and Ducks showing up in multiple preseason rankings. ESPN's latest top 25 had the Zags at No. 20 and while Oregon didn't quite make the cut, they were included among the five teams next in line.

Jon Rothstein's updated rankings have Gonzaga at No. 18 and Oregon at No. 20, while popular analytics site EvanMiya has Gonzaga at No. 12 and Oregon at No. 21.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The matchup with Oregon becomes Gonzaga's fourth game with a publicly known tip time and TV broadcast information, joining the program's first two matchups in the Player's Era Festival and the big-time contest against Kentucky in Nashville.

Gonzaga will tip off against Alabama at 6:30 PM PT on Nov. 25 and again 24 hours later against Maryland, with both games set to air on TNT. Then on Friday, Dec. 5, Gonzaga will face Kentucky at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, with tip slated for 4:00 PM PT and the game set to air on ESPN2.

Gonzaga and Oregon matched up in 1999 and again in 2019, both in multiteam events. The Zags lost to the Ducks in the Maui Invitational in 1999 in one of coach Few's first games as Gonzaga's head coach. The Zags then won in the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2019, making this year's contest a rubber match for coach Few.

Oregon is coming off a great first season in the Big Ten under Dana Altman, and they return a pair of star upperclassmen in center Nate Bittle and point guard Jackson Shelstad. Both Bittle and Shelstad were recruited by Gonzaga out of high school, and both were recently named to the 10-player preseason All-Big Ten team earlier this week.

