Gonzaga’s 2025 nonconference schedule is loaded
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few and his coaching staff have been busy his spring rounding out the edges of their roster via the transfer portal.
As for the Bulldogs' schedule, it'll probably be a little while longer before they're ready to lock in all of their nonconference foes for the 2025-26 season.
However, Few and company have already assembled quite a slate of November and December standalone matchups, plus a spot in the NIL-driven Players Era Festival in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving week.
Here's a look at every known opponent on Gonzaga's 2025-26 nonconference schedule, as well as where they rank in basketball insider Jon Rothstein's daily top 45 rankings:
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (N/R)
Where and when: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona (Date TBD)
What they've been up to: Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils have assembled a transfer class that's loaded with talented players from the mid-major level. Pepperdine transfer Moe Odum (13.1 pgg, 7.5 apg in 2024-25) is coming off a standout junior season that was capped off by a stellar run in the West Coast Conference tournament, where he averaged 24.0 points and 10.5 assists to lead his squad to the semifinal round. Odum joins a backcourt rotation that's also set to feature newcomers Adante’ Holiman (16.9 ppg at Georgia Southern), Bryce Ford (7.1 ppg at Toledo) and Jake O’Neil (13.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg at Idaho State).
Arizona State also welcomes two four-star recruits to campus in 6-foot-8 wing Marcus Jackson (247Sports' No. 90-ranked recruit in the class of 2025) and 6-foot-7 forward Jaion Pitt (No. 108).
As for departures, the Sun Devils have lost their top seven scorers from last season's 13-20 squad, including sharpshooting guard Adam Miller (9.8 ppg). Miller committed to Gonzaga earlier this spring, which means he'll have an opportunity to face his former team on its home court at some point this upcoming season.
BAYLOR BEARS (40)
Where and when: TBD
What they've been up to: Scott Drew and his coaching staff have been hard at work rebuilding their roster from scratch. They've reeled in nine transfer commits so far this spring, including four from players who earned all-conference honors at the mid-major level last season: 6-foot-3 guard Obi Agbim (17.6 ppg at Wyoming), 6-foot-2 guard JJ White (13.7 ppg at Omaha), 6-foot-9 forward Michael Rataj (16.9 ppg at Oregon State) and 7-foot-tall center Juslin Bodo Bodo (8.4 rpg, 1.4 bpg at High Point). Dan Skillings (1.2 spg at Cincinnati) offers the Bears a lot of upside as a 6-foot-6, 205-pound wing who's solid on the defensive end of the floor and is well-familiar with the physicality of the Big 12 conference. The former Bearcat will certainly contend for a spot in Baylor's starting backcourt, most likely to play alongside Agbim.
After helping guide VJ Edgecombe along his path to the NBA, Baylor could be looking at another one-and-done scenario with five-star recruit Tounde Yessoufou (No. 14). The 6-foot-6 forward is projected as a potential first round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
KENTUCKY WILDCATS (11)
Where and when: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 5
What they've been up to: Mark Pope and the Wildcats have been big spenders in the transfer portal this offseason, as five of their top seven scorers from last season's 24-12 squad departed this spring. Former five-star recruit Jayden Quaintance (9.4 ppg at Arizona State) and rising junior Mouhamed Dioubate (7.2 ppg at Alabama) create a formidable frontcourt duo on paper, while All-ACC guard Jaland Lowe (16.8 ppg at Pitt) and Florida transfer Denzel Aberdeen (7.7 ppg) project to headline Kentucky's new backcourt rotation.
The Wildcats' recruiting class doesn't look too shabby either, with four-star prospects Jasper Johnson (No. 24) and Malachi Moreno (No. 27) set to join the ranks. Pope is also high on incoming freshman Andrija Jelavic, a 6-foot-11 forward from Croatia who committed to Kentucky in April.
If Otega Oweh (16.2 ppg) withdraws from the 2025 NBA Draft, it'll be even harder to find a weak spot on this Wildcats roster.
OKLAHOMA SOONERS (38)
When and where: Spokane Arena on Nov. 8
What they've been up to: Porter Moser and his staff have been busy trying to replace the voids left behind by their top seven scorers from last season's NCAA Tournament squad. Oklahoma's incoming transfer class includes sixth-year guard Nijel Pack (13.9 ppg at Miami), 6-foot-2 guard Xzayvier Brown (17.6 ppg at St. Joseph's), 6-foot-8 forward Derrion Reid (6.0 ppg at Alabama) and 6-foot-9 forward Tae Davis (15.1 ppg at Notre Dame). Moser also retained Mohamed Wague, a 6-foot-10 forward who averaged 11.5 minutes of playing time last season.
UCLA BRUINS (4)
When and where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Dec. 13
What they've been up to: Unlike Gonzaga's other nonleague opponents, the Bruins will have a solid trio of returners to lean on during the 2025-26 season in Tyler Bilodeau (13.5 ppg), Eric Dailey (11.4 ppg) and Skyy Clark (8.5 ppg). Bringing those pieces back from last season's NCAA Tournament squad is big for Mick Cronin and company, despite losing Sebastian Mack (9.6 ppg), Kobe Johnson (7.9 ppg) and Dylan Andrews (6.9 ppg) to the portal and the pros.
Cronin's biggest splash this offseason has been landing the reigning Mountain West Player of the Year in Donovan Dent (20.4 ppg, 6.4 apg at New Mexico). The Bruins have also reeled in former five-star recruit and 6-foot-11 forward Xavier Booker (4.7 ppg at Michigan State), 6-foot-5 guard Jamar Brown (17.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg at Kansas City) and 6-foot-10 center Steven Jamerson II (10.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg at San Diego).