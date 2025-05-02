Gonzaga secures first transfer commitment from Arizona State sharpshooter
Gonzaga men’s basketball fans got a small glimpse of Adam Miller’s game during Arizona State’s visit to the McCarthey Athletic Center last November.
Come next fall, they’ll be seeing a whole lot more of the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter — this time in a more favorable set of threads after Miller committed to Gonzaga via the transfer portal on Friday. Miller, who has one year of eligibility remaining, posted a photo of himself in a Gonzaga uniform on Instagram, confirming On3's initial report.
Precisely 39 days after the first rounds of player movement made their way through the sport, the Zags landed their first commit of the 2025 transfer portal cycle in Miller, who’s set to join his fourth school in a five-year span. Gonzaga was one of the few high-major programs that had yet to sign a transfer heading into May. Now, that list includes just Stanford and Marquette. As for the West Coast Conference, every school except Saint Mary's has landed at least one transfer out of the portal.
A former four-star recruit, Miller began his career near his hometown of Peoria, Illinois, with Brad Underwood and Illinois in 2020. Miller spent the past two seasons playing for Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils, appearing in 53 games and making 51 starts during his time in Tempe, Arizona. This past season, he averaged 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.
Miller transferred to LSU after his freshman season at Illinois, but had to take a redshirt year when he suffered an ACL injury during a preseason practice with the Tigers. Miller rejoined LSU in 2022-23 to average 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Miller was also a teammate of former Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren on the 2021 USA U19 World Cup team that took home a gold medal.
With Miller onboard, Gonzaga’s roster now features two players who’ve been named Illinois’ Mr. Basketball; the other being redshirt junior Braden Huff, who earned the honor in 2022 prior to joining the Bulldogs.
Gonzaga’s media team confirmed Huff and his frontcourt mate Graham Ike will return to Spokane for the 2025-26 season, just hours before the deadline to enter the portal passed on April 22 at midnight.
Along with that two-headed monster up front, the Bulldogs also brought back Colgate transfer Braeden Smith to run point after taking a redshirt year; Emmanuel Innocenti rounds out the backcourt rotation for now with Miller. Virginia transfer Jalen Warley is also set to make his Gonzaga debut in the fall, along with Steele Venters, who missed the past two seasons due to injury. Incoming freshman Davis Fogle will join the ranks as one of the Zags’ highest-rated recruits in recent memory.
Adding Miller to the mix will provide the Zags with another reliable 3-point shooter out on the perimeter. The Bulldogs’ 35.4% mark from 3-point range last season was their lowest conversion rate from downtown in the Few-era, and after losing their top five 3-point shooters this offseason, it was certainly evident heading into the spring that Few and his staff needed to reel in proven 3-point shooters to fill the backcourt/wing positions.
Miller knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and recorded three rebounds, three assists and eight points as Gonzaga pulled away from Arizona State down the stretch for an 88-80 victory on Nov. 10 at the Kennel. He also had a pair of treys to finish with 16 points in the Sun Devils’ win over Santa Clara, the game prior to their trip to Spokane.
Miller will have a chance to see his former squad when the Zags travel to Tempe, Arizona, for the return of a home-and-home series that began in Spokane last season. The date and broadcast information for that game have not been made public yet.
Miller's commitment comes hours after the Bulldogs landed 6-foot-10 recruit Parker Jefferson, a top-25 center prospect in the class of 2025.