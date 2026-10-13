Gonzaga's 2027 recruiting class could hinge on 5-star guard Jalen Davis

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs placed nearly all their focus on recruiting the 2027 class on three players.

One of those players, 5-star guard Dooney Johnson, has been committed to the Zags for a year now, while another - 4-star wing Gene Roebuck III - announced his commitment to Cal over the weekend, after taking an official visit to Gonzaga for Kraziness in the Kennel.

Now all attention is on another 5-star guard, Jalen Davis, a longtime target of Gonzaga, who is set to visit Spokane for an official visit on Nov. 7 when the Zags take on New Mexico State in their home opener.

Jalen Davis' recruitment is heating up

Bremerton’s Jalen Davis (10). | Photo by Lauren Smith, VarsityWA

Davis is a consensus 5-star combo guard from Bremerton, WA, who led Bremerton to a 2A state championship last year, before an excellent summer playing for Slow Grind Elite on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

The 6'3 guard is currently ranked No. 13 in the class at 247Sports, No. 18 at Rivals, and No. 21 at ESPN. He wrapped up an official visit at Stanford on Sep. 26 and North Carolina on Oct. 3, and is set to visit UCLA this weekend before his visit to Gonzaga on Nov. 7.

No. 13 ranked Jalen Davis updates recruitment, breaks down Stanford, UNC, Gonzaga and UCLA



He also breaks down his timeline, what he’s looking for, and schools no longer in contention.https://t.co/XDmvMuLik3 pic.twitter.com/t0iR6z1Vlz — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) October 7, 2026

Davis revealed a top 10 list in August that included those four schools as well as Texas Tech, Iowa, USC, Washington, BYU, Ole Miss, and TCU.

But Gonzaga has always been a strong candidate for the Washington native, who was complimentary of the program when speaking with DuShawn London of 247Sports last week.

"I really like Coach Few and the other staff," Davis said. "I really like them a lot. It's close to home, and they send guys to the NBA."

Gonzaga Bulldogs assistant coach Brian Michaelson (left) and head coach Mark Few (right). | Photo by Erik Smith

Why Jalen Davis could be a strong fit at Gonzaga

Davis is a highly skilled combo guard with great feel for the game, processing speed, and an innate ability to put the ball in the net. He's more of a score-first guard than a pure facilitator, averaging over 23 points per game this summer while shooting nearly 50% from the floor, primarily in an off-ball capacity.

Davis is already 18 years old heading into his senior season, and while his athleticism isn't otherworldly, he makes up for it with smarts and efficiency, which includes finding his way to the free throw line where he shot 87% on 7.5 attempts per game this summer.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Myk Crawford

What's next for Gonzaga's 2027 recruiting class

Gonzaga does very well recruiting in the state of Washington, and recently landed two players from the peninsula in Davis Fogle (Anacortes) and walk-on Cade Orness (Poulsbo), who both competed against Davis in high school.

Now, with Roebuck off to Cal, Gonzaga will do whatever they can to ensure Davis takes his official visit for the New Mexico State home opener, and that he commits to join Johnson in what would become arguably the best two-man recruiting class in Gonzaga history.