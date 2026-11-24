Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs got a major win on the recruiting trail, securing a commitment from 5-star guard Jalen Davis on Tuesday.

The native of Bremerton, WA, picked Gonzaga out of a top four that also included North Carolina, UCLA, and Washington. He took an official visit to Gonzaga for the season opener against New Mexico State on Nov. 7, which came after visits to North Carolina (Oct. 3) and UCLA (Oct. 17).

Davis becomes the second member of Gonzaga's 2027 class, joining 5-star guard Dooney Johnson out of Milwaukee, WI, who committed to the Zags last October.

What makes Jalen Davis an elite basketball prospect

Gonzaga Bulldogs recruiting target Jalen Davis. | PHOTO BY MYK CRAWFORD

Gonzaga has been after Davis for years now, and it's not hard to see why. The 6'4 guard is ranked No. 13 in the class at 247Sports, thanks to his excellent scoring ability, feel for the game, good positional size, and off-ball movement.

After he led Bremerton to a 2A state championship last year, Davis went out and dominated on the Adidas 3SSB AAU circuit, averaging over 23 points per game on 50% shooting for Slow Grind Elite. He also displayed an excellent ability to get to the free throw line - shooting 87% on 7.5 attempts per game from the stripe.

"I really like Coach Few and the other staff," Davis told 247Sports ahead of his visit. "I really like them a lot. It's close to home, and they send guys to the NBA."

Davis comes from the Puget Sound region, an area Gonzaga has recruited very successfully - including current sophomore Davis Fogle (Anacortes), recent walk-on guard Cade Orness (Kitsap) and star guard Steven Gray (Bainbridge).

How Jalen Davis fits into Gonzaga's star-studded 2027 recruiting class

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Davis is an elite scoring guard who can play on or off the ball, which no doubt carries appeal for Gonzaga's coaching staff. Alongside Johnson, who stands 6'5 and can play either guard spot as well, Gonzaga will have a very versatile, exciting group of young playmakers as they enter Year 2 of the Pac-12 era in 2027-28.

Davis, like Johnson, does most of his offensive damage inside the arc, excelling at getting downhill and finishing through contact while getting to the line a healthy amount.

Both guys are consensus 5-star recruits in the 2027 class, making this the second time Gonzaga has brought two 5-stars to campus in the same year - the other coming when Chet Holmgren and Hunter Sallis joined the program together in the class of 2021.

Gonzaga narrowed their search in 2027 to three players: Johnson, Davis, and 4-star wing Gene Roebuck, who took an official visit to Gonzaga last season and again this year for Kraziness in the Kennel, but who ultimately committed to Cal back in October.