Gonzaga announces 2024-25 West Coast Conference men's basketball schedule
While the nonconference schedule has yet to be finalized, the Gonzaga men’s basketball program can look forward to an 18-game schedule in West Coast Conference play this upcoming season.
The WCC released its 2024-25 basketball slate on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will open league play on Dec. 30 in Malibu, California, against Pepperdine before they host Portland in the conference home opener on Jan. 2. Then it’s back to California for a matchup against Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles on Jan. 4.
The Zags are home for three of their next four games from Jan. 8 - Jan. 18. Washington State, which joined the WCC as an affiliate member for the next two seasons, pays a visit to the McCarthey Athletic Center on Jan. 11. It will mark the first time that the Cougars and Zags duel in Spokane since December 2014.
Gonzaga returns the favor on Feb. 19 when it heads down to Pullman for its second game against the Cougars, who brought in former Eastern Washington head coach David Riley after Kyle Smith accepted the coaching job at Stanford this offseason.
The Bulldogs also have two meetings against Oregon State, which also joined as an affiliate with WSU: Jan. 16 in Corvallis, Oregon, and Jan. 28 in Spokane.
The Zags’ last three WCC games before the conference tournament in Las Vegas: Saint Mary’s (home), Santa Clara (away) and San Francisco (away). The Gaels (15-1), Broncos (10-6) and Dons (11-5) all finished in the top four of the league standings in 2023-24.
Here is the complete 2024-25 WCC schedule for the Bulldogs (times and TV info TBA).
Dec. 30 at Pepperdine
Jan. 2 vs. Portland
Jan. 4 at LMU
Jan. 8 vs. San Diego
Jan. 11 vs. WSU
Jan. 16 at Oregon State
Jan. 18 vs. Santa Clara
Jan. 25 at Portland
Jan. 28 vs. Oregon State
Feb. 1 at Saint Mary’s
Feb. 6 vs. LMU
Feb. 8 at Pacific
Feb. 13 vs. San Francisco
Feb. 15 vs. Pepperdine
Feb. 19 at WSU
Feb. 22 vs. Saint Mary’s
Feb. 27 at Santa Clara
March 1 at San Francisco
With an 18-game league schedule set, Gonzaga is permitted to play 10 non-league games plus up to three multi-team event games (Battle 4 Atlantis).
The Bulldogs’ nonconference slate is currently highlighted by a matchup against Kentucky in Seattle (Dec. 7) followed by a cross-country trip to Madison Square Garden to face back-to-back champion UConn (Dec. 14). They’ll also face Nicholls State at home on Dec. 18 before a date with UCLA at the Inuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 28.
Gonzaga’s matchup against San Diego State has yet to be finalized.
The Bulldogs seek their 27th conference title this upcoming season. Gonzaga has won or shared the conference championship in 22 of the past 24 years.