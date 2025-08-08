Gonzaga arranges 4-star recruit visit for Kraziness in Kennel
Kraziness in the Kennel has long served as the focal point of Gonzaga's recruiting pitch to highly-touted prospects making their official visits to campus.
This year's version of the annual preseason event won't be any different, as the Bulldogs have arranged a pair of official visits to coincide with the public's first look at the 2025-26 squad.
Four-star prospects Herly Brutus and Sam Funches are the two special guests attending the 2025 edition of Kraziness in the Kennel, which will likely be set for Oct. 4 during the school's Fall Family Weekend.
Brutus, a 6-foot-7 forward from Florida, reportedly told League Ready that his official visit with Gonzaga will start on Oct. 3 — the same day Funches is expected to be in town for his visit with the Zags.
Brutus has also lined up visits for Saint Louis (Aug. 29) and Florida State (Sept. 19) in the coming months. He's ranked by 247Sports as a four-star and the No. 116 prospect nationally in the 2026 class, with offers from Houston, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State and TCU rolling in, among others. ESPN100 has Brutus tabbed as the No. 75 recruit in the class and the No. 30 small forward in the country.
Compared to Brutus, Funches is perhaps further along in his recruitment based on the fact that he's narrowed down his options to 10 schools recently. In late July, Funches announced that Gonzaga, LSU, Cal, Vanderbilt, Jackson State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Kansas and Penn State had made his top 10 schools.
Funches also has other visits lined up for this fall, including trips to Vanderbilt (Aug. 1), Xavier (Aug. 22), Kansas State (Aug. 29), TCU (Sept. 19), Mississippi State (Sept. 26) and LSU (Oct. 10). A product of Germantown High School (Mississippi), Funches has been tabbed by 247Sports as a four-star, the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 10 center recruit in the 2026 class.
Funches, who missed out on a visit with the Zags that was previously set for February, will instead have a front row seat along with Brutus for an early look at the 2025-26 team. Kraziness has long served as a major recruiting tool for Mark Few and company, with star-studded prospects like Braden Huff (2021), Chet Holmgren, Jalen Suggs and Julian Strawther (2019) committing to Gonzaga after experiencing the Bulldogs' preseason festivities for themselves.
In addition to Brutus and Funches, the Zags have also been in contact with five-stars Tyran Stokes and Baba Oladotun about potential visits. Oladotun, who recently reclassified to the 2026 class, has hinted at visiting Gonzaga in October, though he hasn't specified a date just yet. The same goes for Stokes, the top-ranked recruit in the 2026 class who's planning to see the Zags at some point in the fall as well.