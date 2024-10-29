Gonzaga basketball fans experience new-look Kraziness in the Kennel event
As ESPN’s Sean Farnham sprinted out of the locker room tunnel and onto the McCarthey Athletic Center floor, Gonzaga men’s basketball fans realized they were in for a Kraziness in the Kennel event they had never seen before.
Emcee Farnham’s Morgan Wallen-inspired entrance was one of the many little twists and turns throughout the night. Head coach Mark Few was recognized for his role with USA Basketball this summer, a few former Zags made some surprise appearances and the 3-point challenge and intrasquad scrimmage were tweaked a bit.
Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI was there to capture all the big moments and take you behind the scenes with exclusive photos. Check out our photo gallery below.
PHOTO GALLERY:
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.