Sacramento Kings' G League affiliate adds Gonzaga’s Drew Timme to training camp roster
At numerous points throughout the 2024 NBA Summer League, Drew Timme appeared to be a seamless fit in the Sacramento Kings’ offensive schemes as the lead decision-maker in the high post.
Sacramento must’ve thought the same of the former Gonzaga men’s basketball standout, as the franchise’s G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, signed Timme to its 14-man training camp roster earlier this week. The move was to be expected after Sacramento, led by another former Zag in Domantas Sabonis, waived Timme on Oct. 19, shortly after he had signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the team so that the G League club could acquire his rights. CBS Sports first reported Timme was expected to join the Stockton Kings prior to the start of the 2024-25 campaign.
Timme, whose 2023-24 season was cut short due to a foot injury, was impressive by most accounts in his return to basketball this summer. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and shot 63.2% from the field in five Las Vegas summer league games with the Kings.
Timme hinted at returning to the Kings franchise this past summer, as his player rights were still owned by the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks). Stockton traded for Timme in a package that included former Saint Mary’s guard Jordan Ford earlier this month, before the former Zag signed the Exhibit 10 deal and was subsequently cut from the main team.
If Timme stays with Stockton for 60 days, he’ll be eligible for bonuses worth up to $77,500 according to hoopsrumors.com. However, G League teams can carry up to 13 players during the season (10 players on standard G League contracts plus three two-way spots if needed); which means Stockton will need to cut one player from its training camp roster before the start of the 2024-25 G League season.
Before he had to undergo foot surgery in February, Timme was arguably on his way to earning a spot on a main roster following some big performances with the Herd. He posted a 30-point, 10-rebound and 6-assist night in early December; a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double on Jan. 17 and a 16-point, 15-rebound outing in the G League Showcase finale on Dec. 22. Timme also shot 50% or better on at least five field goal attempts in 16 games.
Stockton's G League roster is headlined by 6-foot-1 guard Antoine Davis, a former standout at Detroit Mercy who finished his career as the second all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division-I men's basketball history with 3,664 points. Davis is joined in the backcourt by USC product Boogie Ellis. Ex-Washington State forward Isaac Jones was also added to the ranks.