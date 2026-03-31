Gonzaga basketball transfer portal tracker: Updates on Bulldogs 2026 offseason moves and recruiting interests

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading into a transformative offseason in 2026, needing to fill multiple holes on a roster set to join the new-look Pac-12 for the 2026-27 season.

Five seniors will depart the program, a group that started 79 combined games and made up 51.2% of Gonzaga's scoring on the year. Graham Ike is the most notable loss, but replacing the defensive versatility of Jalen Warley, scoring instincts and perimeter defense of Tyon Grant-Foster, and floor spacing presence of Adam Miller will require a handful of additions in the transfer portal - even with a strong three-man recruiting class coming in.

Plus, Gonzaga could lose more players to the transfer portal, and there is very much a question mark surrounding the eligibility of 6'7 wing Steele Venters - who, in theory, should get an additional year, but who is well past the five-year window that the NCAA has cracked down on enforcing as of late.

The portal window shrank once again this offseason, going from a 30-day window to enter starting the Monday after the Sweet 16 is set, to now not opening until April 7 - the day after the National Championship.

Players will have just 15 days to decide if they want to enter the portal. After April 21, the option to do so will close for all players, unless their head coach departs the program - in which case everyone on that team will have a 15-day window open five days after the new coach is hired or publicly announced.

We will provide updates below on players that Gonzaga has shown interest in via the transfer portal, players who have officially committed to Gonzaga, and other players to keep an eye on as the offseason news cycle gets underway:

Received interest

The window for teams to contact players in the transfer portal opens April 7, so while many players have indicated their intention to transfer this offseason, Gonzaga cannot reach out to those players as of this writing.

Others to keep an eye on

Jackson Shelstad, Guard, Oregon Ducks

Career Stats (79 games): 13.6 points, 3.0 assists, 35.2% from 3 (5.3 3PA/G), 33.1 minutes

Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3). | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Shelstad announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on March 24, after spending three seasons with the Oregon Ducks. The 6'0 guard committed to Oregon in the class of 2023 over a top three that included both Gonzaga and UCLA, with each program expected to be in the mix for the senior's services.

Shelstad played just 12 games in 2024-25 with a hand injury, but averaged 15.6 points and a 4.9 assists per game. He previously earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors and came into last year on the preseason watch list for the Wooden Award.

Shelstad would pair nicely with Mario Saint-Supery in Gonzaga's backcourt, giving coach Few a pair of point guards who can really shoot it. The two best teams in GU's history, 2017 and 2021, featured two starting point guards, and we know Few loves Shelstad's game after saying he believes Shelstad is a future NBA player ahead of Gonzaga's matchup with Oregon last December.

Neo Avdalas, Guard, Virginia Tech Hokies

2025-26 Stats (31 games): 12.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 31.4% from 3 (5 3PA/G), 31.7 MPG

Gonzaga was among the many teams interested in Avdalas last summer, when he withdrew his name from the NBA draft to pursue a move from Greece to the United States to play college basketball.

He landed at Virginia Tech and showed a ton of promise - including a 33-point, six-assist, five-rebound performance against Providence - but was very inconsistent as a shooter and defender. Still, his playmaking skill at 6'9 is nearly unheard of, and he'd make a great secondary initiator at Gonzaga alongside Mario Saint-Supery - and a chance of scenery would likely help his developing outside shot as well.