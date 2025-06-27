Gonzaga's Ben Gregg joining NBA Summer League team
Ben Gregg wasn't among the 59 prospects who heard their name called during the 2025 NBA Draft, though the former Gonzaga forward didn't have to wait long after the second round concluded Thursday to receive his first NBA opportunity.
Hours after the draft, the Boston Celtics added the 6-foot-10 Gregg to the team's summer league squad. Gregg's father, Matt Gregg, posted a photo of the Celtics' practice facility to X, confirming the former Gonzaga standout will compete in the Las Vegas Summer League next month.
Gregg's first chance at the professional level followed a memorable five-year college career in Spokane, where he appeared in 141 career games — seventh most in program history — including 118 victories, the ninth-most by an individual player in Gonzaga men's basketball history. He played a key role in some of the Zags' more talented squads in recent memory, often as a spark plug who provided a much-needed boost with his energy and hustle.
Gregg joined the Zags in 2020 after graduating high school early, though his first year with the team did not count against his eligibility, which is why the 2021-22 campaign was technically considered his freshman season. He was used sparingly off the bench in his first two seasons before blossoming into a key rotational player by his junior year and taking on a leadership role as a senior.
This past season, Gregg started in 29 of his 35 appearances and averaged a career-high 9.1 points to go along with 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He made 72.9% of his attempts inside the arc, which was good enough for the highest 2-point field goal percentage in the West Coast Conference. His 3-point percentage, however, dipped down to 27.1% (2.0 attempts per game) after he shot 37.7% from behind the arc during his sophomore and junior seasons.
Gregg's contract with the Celtics was not disclosed. Many of the top undrafted free agents inked two-way and Exhibit 10 contracts following the draft, including Gregg's college teammate Ryan Nembhard, who signed a deal with the Dallas Mavericks late Thursday as well.
Gregg will be the third Gonzaga player in the last two years to play for the Celtics summer league team, after Anton Watson and Killian Tillie did so in 2024. The NBA 2K26 Summer League featuring all 30 NBA teams will tip off July 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.