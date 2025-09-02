Gonzaga Bulldogs 2025-26 non-conference schedule tracker
Mark Few once again put together a highly competitive non-conference schedule for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, ensuring his team is battle-tested heading into their final season in the WCC.
An elite pair of opponents in the new NIL-driven Player's Era Festival, plus continuing series with blue bloods Kentucky and UCLA, has this Gonzaga team facing a gauntlet of high-profile programs in November and December.
With two months until the season tips off, here is an updated look at Gonzaga's nonconference schedule.
Gonzaga's 2025-26 nonconference schedule
Western Oregon Wolves: Oct. 27, McCarthey Athletic Center (Exhibition)
Gonzaga's first known exhibition matchup is against DII Western Oregon, helpful preparation for this new look team ahead of the official start of the season.
Texas Southern Tigers: Nov. 3, McCarthey Athletic Center
Gonzaga will open up the 2025-26 season at home against a familiar opponent in Texas Southern out of the SWAC, a solid tune-up game before two big matchups in Spokane.
Oklahoma Sooners: Nov. 8, Spokane Arena
Gonzaga will take on Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners in a big early-season test over at the Spokane Arena. This game is part of a two-year series, with Gonzaga set to play the Sooners in Oklahoma next season.
Creighton Bluejays: Nov. 11, McCarthey Athletic Center
Greg McDermott and Mark Few have a history of squaring off against each other, but they understandably avoided any matchups while Ryan Nembhard was with the Zags. Now that he's gone, these two powerhouse programs set up a home-and-home series, starting at The Kennel in what will be one of the most anticipated nonconference home games in quite some time.
Arizona State Sun Devils: Nov. 14, Desert Financial Arena (Tempe, AZ)
Mark Few and Gonzaga hosted Bobby Hurley and Arizona State last year in Spokane, earning a narrow 88-80 victory, and now they will return the favor with their only true road game of the non-con slate in Tempe. ASU loaded up with transfers this offseason, including former Pacific and Pepperdine guard Moe Odum and one-time Gonzaga commit Marcus Adams Jr.
Southern Utah Thunderbirds: Nov. 17, McCarthey Athletic Center
Southern Utah will come to Spokane to help give Gonzaga one final tune-up before getting into Feast Week and the Player's Era Festival.
Alabama Crimson Tide: Nov. 24 at 6:30 PM PT, Las Vegas
Gonzaga draws a high-octane Alabama team under Nate Oats in their first Player's Era Festival matchup. Former Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette is suited up for the Tide, and this should be an epic high-scoring battle between two of the best offenses in the country.
Maryland Terrapins: Nov. 25 at 6:30 PM PT, Las Vegas
Gonzaga's second game in Las Vegas will be against Maryland, which is now led by former Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams. It'll be a new look Terps team and another great test for coach Few's club.
TBD: Nov. 26, Las Vegas
Gonzaga's third game in Las Vegas will be against one of the 15 other teams in the Player's Era Festival, and will be determined based on how the Zags do in their first two matchups. Potential opponents include Houston, Rutgers, Notre Dame, Creighton, Oregon, Texas A&M, San Diego State, Auburn, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, St. John's, Syracuse, Tennessee, and UNLV.
Kentucky Wildcats: Dec. 5, Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN)
This will be the fourth game in a six-year series agreed to between Mark Few and John Calipari back before the 2022-23 season. The Zags won the first two games against coach Cal, but lost last year in Seattle to Mark Pope's club — despite holding an 18-point second-half lead.
UCLA Bruins: Dec. 13, Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA)
Mick Cronin's only trip outside the state of California is up to Seattle to take on Gonzaga, the return game from last year's battle at the Intuit Dome, which UCLA won. These two programs have plenty of history, and Gonzaga will look to get revenge on last year and lift the curse of Climate Pledge Arena.
Campbell Fighting Camels: Dec. 17, McCarthey Athletic Center
Gonzaga brings Campbell to town for another buy game, this one breaking up battles with a pair of former Pac-12 schools in UCLA and Oregon.
Oregon Ducks: Dec. 21, Moda Center (Portland, OR)
Mark Few is an alumnus of Oregon and has not willingly scheduled the Ducks in his entire tenure at Gonzaga, until now. The two teams have squared off twice — once in the Maui Invitational and again in the Battle 4 Atlantis, but have not scheduled each other since 1984.
However, when Gonzaga needed to replace Baylor on the schedule, they struck a deal with Dana Altman to play in Portland just before Christmas in what will be a highly anticipated matchup and a strong nonconference finale for Gonzaga.