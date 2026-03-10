Mark Few reacts to Gonzaga's win vs. Oregon State in WCC tournament

Another big night from Graham Ike and an impressive group effort on the defensive end of the floor from Gonzaga extended the Bulldogs' West Coast Conference membership for one more day.

Ironically, and perhaps fittingly, the Zags continued their run of excellence in the WCC tournament while knocking off a future Pac-12 opponent in the process.

Before they join Oregon State in the revamped Pac-12, though, the Zags — led by the reigning conference player of the year — will compete in their 29th consecutive WCC championship game under Mark Few after a 65-56 victory over the Beavers Monday from Orleans Arena in Las Vegas catapulted Gonzaga into Tuesday's title game.

Here's what Few had to say after the game.

On Wayne Tinkle and their relationship

"He's a phenomenal coach. I've been able to see it firsthand over the years. And I just told him, 'Hey, you got one of our best defensive efforts of the year, and it was just based on our massive respect for you And it was the way our staff approached it, and the way the guys listened and took the scout to heart.'"

"Again, it was a lot. It was just based on the respect I have for him, great human being and a great coach."

On what he thought of Jalen Warley after missing past two games

"He actually had some treatment that finally worked this week, and he was moving around really, really well; the best it's been in probably a month, at least. We were encouraged by that, but he only had two practices — I think Friday and Saturday — to kind of get up and going. So, once you put him out there, I mean, he's going to do what Jalen does. So I thought he was very effective.

"The last two games he played, he's so tough. He was trying to play, but, I mean, he was probably dragging his leg around at probably 30% and it wasn't Jalen. So we were just like, 'Listen, we got to just take some days off here and see if we get this thing right.'"

"We'll have a little bit of a break after the one tomorrow, and hopefully we can really get some ground there to get him back, because he still doesn't have that burst or the athleticism that he's had. But he's getting there."

On whether he reflects on it being his last WCC Tournament

"No, not really. You're just trying to keep your momentum going, obviously, heading into the NCAA Tournament. It'd be great to get a win the last tournament here. We've had so many great wins down here and good times celebrating after the wins."

"But to be honest with you, when you're in this situation, the biggest thing I want to get out of here is healthy. But at the same time, hey, there's two really good teams out there playing. We'll have to play great to get it done tomorrow."

On Davis Fogle's growth

"Davis has done a great job of just staying with it [and] keeping his best attribute. He's got great confidence. He's not afraid of any moment, and I think he's done a nice job with that."

"We've been really challenging him on the defensive end and on the glass. That's where early on, I think people were excited about the scoring, but the defense and the rebounding were lacking. But he's really done a nice job of kind of dialing those up a little bit."

"He's a talent. He's going to be a heck of a player for us down the road."