Gonzaga Bulldogs roster tracker for 2026-27: Returners, departures and newcomers

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are in offseason mode earlier than usual in 2026, having lost to the Texas Longhorns in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

This promises to be a transformative offseason for Gonzaga - not only because they are moving to the Pac-12 officially on July 1 - but because they will have a very new look roster by then.

With five graduating seniors, three high-level incoming freshmen, and multiple holes to fill on the depth chart, Gonzaga will be hard at work scouring the transfer portal market to put together a team that can compete to win their new league over the likes of San Diego State, Utah State, Boise State, and others.

Below is a look at who from the 2025-26 roster is eligible to return, graduating, transferring out, and coming in as a newcomer:

Eligible to return (11)

Guards: Mario Saint-Supery, Braeden Smith, Emmanuel Innocenti, Cade Orness (walk-on), Joaquim Arauz-Moore (walk-on), Alonzo Metz (walk-on)

Forwards: Davis Fogle, Parker Jefferson (redshirt), Steele Venters (pending NCAA waiver)

Centers: Braden Huff, Ismaila Diagne

Huff is set to return as the star player for Gonzaga after missing the last 17 games of the 2025-26 season with a left knee injury. His recovery has gone well and there's little reason to believe he'll be impacted by this in 2026-27, when he should step up as Gonzaga's leading scorer and focal point offensively.

Diagne didn't take the sophomore leap most were hoping for this season, with foul issues limiting his ability to stay on the floor - even when both Huff and Graham Ike were out with injuries.

Fogle will step into a huge role for Gonzaga after a breakout freshman campaign, which began with him sneaking onto the floor in garbage time and ended with him among GU's leading scorers in the NCAA Tournament. He is on his way to being a true rising star in college basketball.

Jefferson redshirted last year after joining the team in May as a 3-star recruit in the 2025 class. The 6'9 forward could step into a solid role right away, depending on how his development has gone on the sideline for the Zags.

Venters is an interesting case. In theory, he should have another year of eligibility, having played just two non-COVID seasons at Eastern Washington and one at Gonzaga. However, because he redshirted in 2019-20, he will be entering his seventh year of college basketball - far past the five-year clock the NCAA (attempts) to strictly enforce. Whether he appeals for another year, and whether Gonzaga fights on his behalf, remains to be seen as of this writing.

Saint-Supery and Smith split point guard duties for the Zags last year, with Saint-Supery grabbing hold of the majority of playing time down the stretch. He's primed to be the go-to guy as a sophomore in 2026-27, although Smith will be an outstanding backup option.

Innocenti enters his senior year having developed into a key member of GU's starting lineup, playing 33.7 minutes per game over the final 11 contests of the season. He'll be counted on heavily for the Zags as an on-ball defender next year.

Arauz-Moore, Orness, and Metz are all walk-ons who could be in jeopardy of losing their spot on the roster with new rules implemented that cap each team at 15 players. It would not be a surprise to see 1-2 of these guys off the roster by November.

Graduating (5)

Guards: Tyon Grant-Foster, Adam Miller

Forwards: Jalen Warley, Noah Haaland

Center: Graham Ike

Ike departs as the only player in program history to rack up 2,500 career points and 1,100 career rebounds, and while some of that production came at Wyoming, he was still among the most prolific scorers in Zag basketball history. He earned All-American Third Team honors as well as WCC Player of the Year in a tremendous final season in Spokane.

Warley was a true Swiss Army Knife for Gonzaga, playing every position and bringing elite defensive versatility, playmaking, and leadership to a team that sorely needed it - all while battling a quad contusion for the last half of the year.

Haaland was a preferred walk-on transfer from Allan Hancock junior college, who earned a few opportunities this year when both Ike and Huff were on the shelf. That included a 10-point performance against Pepperdine on perfect 4-4 shooting.

Grant-Foster didn't join the team until late October after a lengthy legal battle with the NCAA, and while it impacted his ability to gel with the squad, he had plenty of great moments, including a 20-point showing in the WCC Tournament championship against Santa Clara.

Miller was brought in to provide much-needed outside shooting to this roster, but was only able to muster a 30.2% clip. However, he worked hard defensively and found a way to contribute offensively with a floater game, which was big for the Zags down the stretch.

Newcomers (3)

Guards: Jack Kayil, Luca Foster

Center: Sam Funches

Funches is a 4-star center who won Mr. Basketball in the state of Mississippi this past year. Standing 7'0 with a 7'5 wingspan, Funches is a raw prospect with elite shot blocking potential who could blossom into a star in Spokane in due time.

Foster is a top 40 recruit in the 2026 class who currently plays at Link Academy. The 6'5 wing is an elite offensive player who has really grown as a shooter - an area of desperate need for Gonzaga after a miserable showing from beyond the arc in 2025-26.

Kayil is Gonzaga's latest international star, a 20-year-old German combo guard who is balling out for Alba Berlin. He could emerge as a massive weapon for the Zags in his first season, especially after gaining experience playing with 25-30-year-olds this past year.