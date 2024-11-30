Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Davidson Wildcats: Live score updates, highlights from Battle 4 Atlantis game
The highly competitive Battle 4 Atlantis tournament concludes Friday night when the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Davidson Wildcats square off in the fifth-place game from Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort in Nassau, Bahamas.
The Zags (6-1) swiftly bounced back from a tough loss in overtime to West Virginia, which went on to finish third in the eight-team field, with an 89-73 victory over No. 14 Indiana on Thanksgiving. Khalif Battle led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points, Ryan Nembhard recorded his third double-double of the season (11 points, 13 assists) and Gonzaga went on a 21-2 run in the first half to pull away from the Hoosiers for good. Defensively, the Bulldogs held Indiana’s starting backcourt of Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle combined for 12 points on 4-of-14 from the field, while Malik Reneau put up a goose egg in the first half before ending the night with a quiet six points in 24 minutes of action. Former Zag Oumar Ballo scored 25 points for the Hoosiers.
Through seven games this season, Battle paces the team at 14.9 points per game. The sixth-year guard scored 16 points in the first two Atlantis games to lead the Zags. Nembhard is No. 1 in the country in assists per game (10.3) and ranks in the top 10 in assist-to-turnover ratio (6.0).
After losing to No. 24 Arizona in the quarterfinal round, the Wildcats (5-1) enter Friday's matchup off the heels of a 69-58 win over Providence. Connor Kochera led with 22 points as he, Bobby Durkin (20 points) and Reed Bailey (18 points, 11 rebounds) combined for 60 of their team's 69 points and 20 of the Wildcats' 23 made field goals. That trio has accounted for nearly 64% of Davidson's total offense this season.
Here are the live updates:
2ND HALF:
Gonzaga 60, Davidson 38 (12:42): Mark Few was assessed a technical foul by the referees, to which the Wildcats went 1-of-2 at the charity stripe.
Gonzaga 54, Davidson 35 (14:32): Gonzaga's bigs continue to dictate the flow of the game on both ends of the floor. Ben Gregg ripped the ball from Sean Logan, put on a sweet euro-step and found Braden Huff for a score in transition.
Gonzaga 51, Davidson 35 (15:51): The Zags went right to Ike coming out of their timeout, as the 6-foot-9 senior banked his second field goal of the half off the glass to put his team up by 20 points. Ike now leads all scorers with 13 points.
Gonzaga 49, Davidson 31 (16:56): Bulldogs start the second half on a 7-0 scoring run following a 3-pointer from Nolan Hickman. The Wildcats came out 0-of-5 from the field and committed a turnover on their first six possessions.
HALFTIME: Gonzaga 42, Davidson 31: Gonzaga's reserves helped build a 15-point lead in the first half before the Wildcats cut their deficit to single-digits after slowing down the pace to fit their style. Ben Gregg leads all scorers with 11 points on 5-of-7 from the field, while Reed Bailey paces Davidson with 10 points. His teammates Connor Kochera and Bobby Durkin, however, were held to a combined two points on 1-of-9 from the field. Kochera and Durkin entered Friday averaging more than 34 points combined.
1ST HALF:
Gonzaga 36, Davidson 26 (3:27): Reed Bailey helps the Wildcats dig out of their early hole with a soft hook shot in the paint to make it a 10-point game. Junior forward leads his team with seven points.
Gonzaga 36, Davidson 21 (5:23): Ryan Nembhard got Davidson's defense to collapse in the paint, freeing up Ben Gregg for his second 3-pointer of the season. Senior forward leads Gonzaga thus far with 11 points, just two shy of his season-high 13 points he set on Thursday against Indiana.
Gonzaga 28, Davidson 18 (7:50): Gonzaga's depth is starting to overwhelm the Wildcats midway through the first half. Dusty Stromer, Ben Gregg and Braden Huff have scored the last 17 points and sparked an 8-0 scoring run to put their team ahead by double-digits with less than eight minutes until halftime. Ryan Nembhard has assisted on six of the team's 13 made field goals.
Gonzaga 15, Davidson 11 (11:52): Ben Gregg provides a spark off the bench, recovering his own missed layup for a putback after coming away with a steal on the defensive end moments earlier.
Gonzaga 11, Davidson 8 (13:13): Graham Ike hits the bench after coming out aggressive with seven points on 3-of-6 from the field. The 6-foot-9 senior got past Davidson's defense for an and-1 score to put the Zags up three.
Gonzaga 4, Davidson 4 (15:45): Some heavy legs on both sides leads to a bit of a sloppy start to the fifth-place game. The Bulldogs and Wildcats missed 10 of their first 12 field goal attempts combined, including a few open looks around the rim.
PREGAME:
Game time update: Tip time delayed to 5:38 p.m. PST/8:38 p.m. EST on ESPN2
