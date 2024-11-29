How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Davidson Wildcats: TV channel, live stream for Battle 4 Atlantis game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Davidson Wildcats square off in the fifth-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis event from The Bahamas.
The Zags (6-1) bounced back from a tough overtime loss to West Virginia with an emphatic 89-73 victory over No. 14 Indiana on Thursday. Gonzaga led by one point midway through the first half before going on a 21-2 scoring run to take a commanding leading into the halftime break. The Hoosiers remained in the fight early on behind Oumar Ballo, who led the team with 25 points, though they went just 12-of-31 (38.7%) from the field in the first half.
Khalif Battle led the way with 16 points, Michael Ajayi had 15 points and nine rebounds and Nolan Hickman chipped in 15 for the Bulldogs. Ryan Nembhard recorded double-digit assists in the first two Atlantis games, as the senior guard is averaging 12.5 assists in The Bahamas. Battle now leads the team at 14.9 points per game.
The Wildcats (5-1) recovered from their 33-point loss to No. 24 Arizona in the quarterfinal round with a 69-58 win over Providence on Thanksgiving. Connor Kochera, Bobby Durkin and Reed Bailey combined for 60 points for Davidson, which led by as many as 19 points and held the Friars to 5-of-28 (17.9%) from the field in the first half.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. DAVIDSON
Who: Gonzaga and Davidson square off in the consolation bracket of the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis
When: 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 p.m. EST | Friday, Nov. 29
Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort | Nassau, Bahamas
TV: ESPN2
