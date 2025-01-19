Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Santa Clara Broncos: Live updates, highlights from WCC men's college basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-5, 5-1 WCC) and the Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 4-2 WCC) each look to get back in the win column Saturday night when they square off in a pivotal West Coast Conference battle at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
The Zags are striving to rebound from one of their worst defensive performances of the season, a 97-89 overtime loss to Oregon State on Thursday in Corvallis, Oregon. The Beavers went 31-of-53 (58.5%) from the field and were led by 49 combined points from Michael Rataj (career-high 29) and Nate Kingz (20 on 6-of-9). Gonzaga, led by Graham Ike's 26 points, led 76-71 with just under 6 minutes remaining in regulation, though was outscored 26-11 the rest of the way.
The Broncos, meanwhile, are coming off a stunning 57-54 loss to Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles. Christoph Tilly's 25 points led the way, but it wasn't enough as his Broncos teammates combined to go 11-of-43 from the field.
1ST HALF
Gonzaga 36, Santa Clara 35 (3:35): After some solid ball movement out of the post, Nolan Hickman puts the Bulldogs out in front with his third 3-pointer of the first half. Gonzaga is 6-of-15 from behind the arc, but Santa Clara has the advantage inside the arc (9-of-13, 69.2%).
Santa Clara 35, Gonzaga 31 (4:42): Tyeree Bryan's steal and score make it a quick 6-0 scoring run for the Broncos, prompting a timeout from the Bulldogs. Gonzaga hasn't scored in nearly 4 minutes of playing time.
Gonzaga 31, Santa Clara 29 (7:53): Bulldogs hang onto a narrow lead at the 8-minute media timeout in a back-and-forth first half with the Broncos. Nolan Hickman leads the Bulldogs with eight points, while Tyeree Bryan has nine for Santa Clara.
Gonzaga 24, Santa Clara 21 (11:24): Braden Huff connects on a soft left-handed hook shot while getting pushed by Camaron Tongue, resulting in a 3-point opportunity for Gonzaga's 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore.
Gonzaga 20, Santa Clara 18 (12:46): Camaron Tongue cuts the Broncos' deficit in half at the free-throw line. Broncos started 5-of-5 inside the arc.
Gonzaga 13, Santa Clara 11 (14:30): Bulldogs fall in love with the 3-ball early, as five of their first six attempts from the field came behind the arc. Nolan Hickman put down a pair of treys to jumpstart Gonzaga offensively, while the Broncos capitalized off some strong paint penetration from their guards. Santa Clara scored eight of its first 11 points inside the arc.
Gonzaga 3, Santa Clara 2 (18:56): Nolan Hickman has Gonzaga on the board with a 3-pointer from the wing.
Santa Clara 2, Gonzaga 0 (19:42): Carlos Stewart gets the Broncos on the board first with a swift drive to the rim.
