What Gonzaga's Mark Few said after loss vs. Santa Clara
Miscues on the defensive end of the floor continued to plague Gonzaga throughout Saturday night's 103-99 loss to Santa Clara at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
The Bulldogs (14-6, 5-2 WCC) dropped their second league game in a row for the first time in over a decade after allowing the Broncos (13-7, 5-2 WCC) to knock down 18 3-pointers, including 12 in the second half. Junior guard Tyeree Bryan, who came into the night averaging 9.7 points, scored a career-high 35 points on 7-of-12 from 3-point range to lead Santa Clara to its first win at the Kennel since 2007.
The Broncos became the third team in a row to shoot 50% or better from the field against the Zags and the first visitors to score over 100 points at the Kennel since the venue opened in 2004.
"That's a shame that we had them playing really good basketball there early, and we just didn't finish off a couple of games," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said of his team's latest struggles. "And they were playing with anybody in the country. And listen, Santa Clara is a nice team. Got big wings, and that continues to bother us, big wings. But obviously they got a nice big in Tilly and the wings, if they keep shooting it like that, they're a tough out."
Here's more from Few after Gonzaga's second straight loss.
On Gonzaga's energy down the stretch to make it close and the defensive struggles throughout:
"That late group was incredible, the way they flew around and made plays and got us back into it, and just got stuck with one more rotation, and obviously, they're finding the right guy at the end of those rotations because we were having to help or we were mismatched in the post, so we had to double. But that was the one thing I felt great about, was that last group really flew around and kind of showed the heart that our teams need to show. The rest of the night defensively, we were just on ice skates basically. I shuffled through every defense we had. A couple would work for a possession or two, and then and again, I think [the Broncos'] last game, they shot 5% from 3 against Loyola [Marymount] or something, and they didn't shoot that way tonight. I mean, 18 [3-pointers]; I've never seen that on one of our teams."
On the players who've stepped up as leaders for the Zags:
"I think Ben [Gregg] and Ryan [Nembhard] are our best leaders, and I know Nolan's trying here and there. That's kind of one of the issues with this group, is just who wants to kind of step up and go out and maybe call some guys out."
On Nolan Hickman's play as of late:
"I think one thing I'd give him credit for that maybe hasn't been able to do in the past, is to kind of power through adversity; whether he misses a couple shots or something, he would usually hang his head. I think he's being much better at competing in that way, and I think we need some of these other guys to do the same."