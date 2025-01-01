How to watch every Gonzaga WCC men's basketball game in 2025
The Gonzaga men's basketball team is set to embark on another quest for a West Coast Conference regular season title.
Following another rigorous nonconference schedule, the Bulldogs (9-4) enter league play ranked No. 6 in the country in the NET Rankings, KenPom.com and Barttorvik.com. The Zags earned a pair of Quadrant 1 victories over Baylor and at San Diego State, as well as Quad 2 wins over Arizona State at home and Indiana in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
Conversely, Gonzaga came up short in close losses to West Virginia (86-78, overtime), Kentucky (90-89, overtime), UConn (77-71 at Madison Square Garden) and UCLA (65-62 at Intuit Dome) before closing out nonleague play.
The Zags open their 18-game league slate on Dec. 30 against Pepperdine in Malibu, California. Mark Few and company have won the last 47 head-to-head meetings with the Waves, who enter a new era under first-year head coach Ed Schilling.
Gonzaga returns home for a matchup against Portland at the Spokane Arena on Jan. 2. That game will be part of the second annual Community Cancer Fund Classic.
Following a tilt with Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles on Jan. 4, the Zags are back in the Kennel for three of their next four games from Jan. 8 - Jan. 18. Washington State, which joined the WCC as an affiliate member for the next two seasons, pays a visit to the McCarthey Athletic Center on Jan. 11. It will be the first time that the Cougars and Zags duel in Spokane since December 2014.
Gonzaga returns the favor on Feb. 19 when it heads down to Pullman for its second game against the Cougars, who brought in former Eastern Washington head coach David Riley after Kyle Smith accepted the coaching job at Stanford this offseason.
The Bulldogs also have two meetings against Oregon State, which also joined as an affiliate with WSU: Jan. 16 in Corvallis, Oregon, and Jan. 28 in Spokane.
Gonzaga's last three WCC games before the conference tournament in Las Vegas: Saint Mary’s (home), Santa Clara (away) and San Francisco (away). The Gaels (15-1), Broncos (10-6) and Dons (11-5) all finished in the top four of the league standings in 2023-24.
While a majority of Gonzaga's WCC games will be streamed on ESPN+, fans in local areas — including Seattle and Portland — will likely face blackout restrictions in these areas. Earlier this season, the school announced certain games in the Seattle area will be carried on FOX13+ (KZJO–TV) while Portland fans can tune into some games on FOX12+.
Fans in Spokane, Yakima, Tri-Cities, Eastern Washington, Coeur d'Alene and North Idaho, Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, Bozeman, and Helena can either watch non-nationally televised games on television through KHQ, SWX or online throughswxlocalsports.com.
The Bulldogs are set to play six WCC games on ESPN networks this season and another two on the CBS Sports Network.
Here is the complete 2024-25 WCC schedule for the Bulldogs, including tip time and TV info.
Dec. 30 at Pepperdine
Time: 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+ (Out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional) FOX13+ (Seattle)
Jan. 2 vs. Portland (Spokane Arena)
Time: 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+ (Out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional) FOX13+ (Seattle) FOX12+ (Portland)
Jan. 4 at LMU
Time: 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+ (Out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional) FOX13+ (Seattle) FOX12+ (Portland)
Jan. 8 vs. San Diego
Time: 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+ (Out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional) FOX13+ (Seattle)
Jan. 11 vs. WSU
Time: 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+ (Out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional) FOX13+ (Seattle) FOX12+ (Portland)
Jan. 16 at Oregon State
Time: 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET
TV: CBS Sports Network
Jan. 18 vs. Santa Clara
Time: 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+ (Out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional) FOX13+ (Seattle) FOX12+ (Portland)
Jan. 25 at Portland
Time: 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+ (Out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional)
Jan. 28 vs. Oregon State
Time: 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 1 at Saint Mary’s
Time: 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Feb. 6 vs. LMU
Time: 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+ (Out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional) FOX13+ (Seattle)
Feb. 8 at Pacific
Time: 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+ (Out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional) FOX13+ (Seattle) FOX12+ (Portland)
Feb. 13 vs. San Francisco
Time: 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET
Feb. 15 vs. Pepperdine
Time: 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+ (Out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional) FOX13+ (Seattle) FOX12+ (Portland)
Feb. 19 at WSU
Time: 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Feb. 22 vs. Saint Mary’s
Time: 5 or 7 p.m. PT/8 or 10 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 27 at Santa Clara
Time: 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET
TV: CBS Sports Network
March 1 at San Francisco (Chase Center)
Time: 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
