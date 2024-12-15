Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies: Live score updates, highlights from men's college basketball game
Two college basketball heavyweights go toe-to-toe Saturday when the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) take on the UConn Huskies (7-3) from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The Zags head across the country looking to rebound from their 90-89 overtime loss to Kentucky last Saturday, a game in which they led by as many as 18 points before falling flat on both ends of the floor in the second half. Senior forward Graham Ike led the way with 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Ryan Nembhard recorded his fourth double-double of the season in a 13-point, 10-assist performance. Heading into the matchup, Gonzaga won 175 games when leading by 10 or more points at halftime — it was the longest active streak in Division I.
UConn is set to return to its home away from home on Saturday following back-to-back victories over Big 12 schools. The Huskies bounced back from a disastrous 0-3 showing at the Maui Invitational with an impressive 76-72 win over Baylor without Alex Karaban. The 6-foot-8 redshirt junior returned for the Huskies’ 76-65 victory over the Longhorns in Austin, Texas, last Sunday, scoring 21 points in 40 minutes played.
Saturday’s game, part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Series, will be the third meeting between these two college basketball powers in the last 21 months. UConn has won five of the previous seven head-to-head matchups, including the 2023 Elite Eight (82-54) and last season’s regular season game at Climate Pledge Arena (76-63).
Here are the live updates:
1ST HALF:
UConn 20, Gonzaga 19 (9:46): Here come the Zags. Ryan Nembhard's jumper in transition caps a 7-0 scoring run, prompting a timeout from the Huskies. Samson Johnson exited the game after landing hard while trying to contest a layup.
UConn 20, Gonzaga 14 (11:49): Battle continued to spark Gonzaga's offense, as he drilled his second 3-pointer of the first half. UConn's offense has been running like a well-oiled machine throughout the first half.
UConn 15, Gonzaga 7 (14:28): Khalif Battle helps get the Zags out of their rut with a tough layup through traffic, followed by a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession after Braden Huff made a nice defensive stand around the rim. Liam McNeely leads UConn with seven points on 3-for-3 from the field.
UConn 11, Gonzaga 2 (17:22): The Huskies have the Madison Square Garden crowd fired up after they jumped jump out to an early lead over the Bulldogs. Samson Johnson threw down two dunks to get things going for UConn.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.