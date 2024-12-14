What UConn's Dan Hurley said ahead of Gonzaga matchup: 'Both of us really want it bad'
On a Saturday chock-full of premier matchups in men's college basketball, a showdown between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) and UConn Huskies (7-3) at Madison Square Garden is shaping up to be the most thrilling and pivotal nonconference matchup of the day.
The Zags head across the country looking to rebound from their 90-89 overtime loss to Kentucky last Saturday, a game in which they led by as many as 18 points before falling flat on both ends of the floor in the second half. After UConn, they'll have one more marquee nonconference game against UCLA at the Intuit Dome on Dec. 28 before West Coast Conference play tips off.
The Huskies appear to be on the right track after they beat Baylor (76-72) and Texas (76-65) last week, though Hurley and company have more work to do as they approach Big East play. UConn has yet to fully look the part of a team on a quest for a third consecutive national title, especially during its 0-3 showing at the Maui Invitational over Feast Week.
"I know they're going to want it bad," Hurley said in a Zoom call on Friday. "Both of us really want it bad. Both of us need it."
Here's more of what Hurley had to say ahead of Saturday's game:
On why Gonzaga's frontcourt tandem of Graham Ike and Braden Huff is the best in the country:
"It's I think without question, the best tandem of centers offensively, in terms of, the ability to score in the ball-screen game, low post ... Huff, looks like he's got a pretty clean 3-point shooting; Ike has made some middies and he's got a little Zach Randolph-type of offensive game to him, he's nasty. He's hard. Everyone says, 'can't let him get his right shoulder,' that it's hard to keep him off his right shoulder. Same thing with Huff. I don't think anyone's got a center tandem like they've got right now. It's kind of like what we've had the last last couple years with [Adama] Sanogo and Donovan [Clingan]. When the backup center comes in a game, you usually catch a break, but not like for them, they're both excellent."
On what Saturday's game means for both the Bulldogs and Huskies:
"I don't want to speculate on what their motivation is for the game, but, I think it's two of the best programs in the last 25 years, last 30 years in college basketball in Gonzaga and UConn; both top five most successful programs in the last 25-30 years. And so I think it's just fun to take the court versus them because of the incredible consistency, the number of Sweet 16s in a row, the two Final Fours and the winning percentage. I think the way that they do it, they got like, really classy players, classy coach. I think it's more fun when you play against people like this. And I know they're going to want it bad. Both of us really want it bad. Both of us need it."
On what he's seen from Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard this season:
"His speed and the offense that he generates for his team, and he's assisting at such an incredibly high rate that I had my people just check to make sure he couldn't catch my brother [former Duke Blue Devils point guard Bobby Hurley, who owns the NCAA men's all-time assists record with 1,076 assists]. I saw he's averaging double-figures in assists ... but it looks like Bob's safe, unless [Nembhard]'s got a COVID year or something potentially. But yeah, he's one of the best point guards in the country. He creates all types of problems for you in transition, in the ball-screen game and his ability to put pressure into defense. But overall they have a great, great offense."
