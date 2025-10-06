Gonzaga center Ismaila Diagne primed to take sophomore leap
International recruiting and frontcourt player development are two of Gonzaga's biggest areas of strength in the Mark Few era — so it's no surprise there is optimism around sophomore big man Ismaila Diagne.
The 7'0 center from Senegal played sparingly as a freshman last year, buried on the depth chart behind Graham Ike, Braden Huff, Ben Gregg, and Michael Ajayi while dealing with a knee injury, an illness, and a concussion.
Now with Gregg and Ajayi both out the door, Diagne will step into a much bigger role as a sophomore backing up Ike and Huff, who are expected to start together in 2025-26.
Can the big man channel his experience playing professionally for Real Madrid and his stint with Gonzaga last year into a breakout sophomore season?
From Spain to Spokane
Diagne is from Senegal but grew up playing in the youth circuit for Real Madrid, starring on the U18 team in 2024 that also included BYU one-and-done guard Egor Demin and star forward Hugo Gonzalez, who are now in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, respectively.
Diagne averaged 10.2 points and led the team with 7.8 rebounds per game, while also getting an opportunity to play for Real Madrid in the EuroLeague — at just 17 years old.
The big man committed to Gonzaga in June of 2024, arriving on campus over the summer as one of the youngest players in college basketball as a key developmental piece for coach Few and the Zags.
Freshman season
Diagne got into quite a few early-season games for Gonzaga, including the season-opening win over Baylor, where he scored four points in three minutes, again as a 17-year-old.
He had a few other solid performances in garbage time before a knee injury kept him out of action for about two months, slowing his development and thinning out Gonzaga's depth in the frontcourt.
He ultimately returned in late January and made a few more late-game appearances before finally having his head-turning breakout performance in February against Santa Clara.
Diagne scored nine points on perfect 4-4 shooting while adding four rebounds, a steal, and a block in 18 minutes against the Broncos, stepping in after foul trouble plagued both Ike and Huff. Diagne was a menace around the rim, completely changing the game for Gonzaga defensively and flummoxing coach Herb Sendek and the Broncos.
“I thought he was just tremendous, really changed the game,” Sendek said after the game. “Did a phenomenal job on the defensive end of the floor, terrific rim protection. I thought he was just outstanding for them.”
Diagne wrapped up his freshman year playing 66 total minutes in 10 games, while averaging 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks per game and shooting 12-15 (80%) from the field and 10-12 (83%) from the free throw line.
There wasn't a ton to see for the seven-footer in year one, but the flashes were enough for fans to be quite excited about Diagne's future in Spokane.
Projected role in 2025-26
Diagne will be Gonzaga's third big in 2025-26, backing up Ike and Huff, who will start together after doing so in the team's final three games last year. Diagne is a traditional five, but both Huff and Ike can play the four, which will allow him to sub in for either big man this year.
Freshman Parker Jefferson could see time in the frontcourt, as well as 6'7 wing Steele Venters in small ball lineups, but Diagne is expected to be the primary big coming off the bench, which could result in 15-20 minutes per game if he is able to stay healthy and avoid foul trouble.
Future with Gonzaga
Diagne had NBA draft buzz before he even committed to Gonzaga, and considering the team's elite track record of developing frontcourt talent — particularly international talent like Domantas Sabonis, Killian Tillie, Ronny Turiaf, Przemek Karnowski, and Filip Petrusev — there is plenty of reason to believe Diagne has a very, very bright future ahead of him in Spokane.