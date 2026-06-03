Gonzaga commit Dooney Johnson turns heads at prestigious Pangos All-American Camp

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are still working to build out their roster for the upcoming season, but the future beyond 2026-27 is looking very bright.

Dooney Johnson, GU's first commit in the 2027 recruiting class, continues to impress this summer, coming off an outstanding junior year at Milwaukee Juneau High School in Wisconsin.

The wing - who recently told Gonzaga on SI he is up to 6'7 - not only earned a prestigious invite to the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas this week, but he was among the better performers of the entire event.

According to Rodger Bohn, who writes for Ball is Life, Johnson was one of the standouts on Monday during Day 2 of the camp.

"In the nightcap, there wasn't a better player in the main gym than Dooney Johnson," Bohn wrote. "The Gonzaga-bound swingman made extremely high-level passes with both hands, was nearly impossible with his explosive rips to the rim, and showed improved consistency with his 3-point shot."

Bohn went on to say Johnson is clearly the best player in Wisconsin and is building a case to be a McDonald's All-American next season.

6'6 '27 Dooney Johnson of Juneau HS (WI)/@Team_Herro played like future McDonald's All American at @PangosAACamp.#GoZags recruit made elite passes to shooters,was impossible to stop going downhill,&showed consistency shooting.



More #Pangos on @Ballislifehttps://t.co/WtPi4dCOGA pic.twitter.com/bwAqXsGOre — Rodger Bohn (@rodgerbohn) June 2, 2026

Johnson, who was playing for Team Harden, led his squad to a 91-60 win over Team Mobley on Monday, scoring 10 points with three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and zero turnovers while shooting 3-5 on twos and 1-2 from deep.

He had 10 points, nine rebounds, and a pair of steals on Tuesday in Team Harden's 80-70 win over Team Young, although he struggled with efficiency - shooting 4-9 on twos and 0-5 from three.

Still, the young wing is a promising prospect for Gonzaga, who has established himself as a top 50 recruit in 2027, with some services even ranking him in the top 20 ahead of his senior year.

What he brings to Gonzaga

Johnson was recruited hard by Zags assistant coach Zach Norvell, who flew out to Milwaukee to sell Johnson on Spokane and coach Few's program.

After taking an official visit in October, Johnson chose Gonzaga and remains the team's lone commit in 2027 as of now.

Johnson is a lanky wing who can get downhill and score effortlessly at all three levels, but it has been his rise as a facilitator that has really bumped his stock. At 6'7, Johnson could be among the bigger combo guards in the sport, able to play either guard position while impacting the game on both sides of the floor. That makes him an enticing prospect for Gonzaga, which has really leaned hard into securing bigger wings with long arms and positional versatility.

Other 2027 targets

Recruit Gene Roebuck (right). | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga is in the mix for three other high-level recruits in the 2027 class: 5-star wing DeMarcus Henry, 5-star combo guard Jalen Davis, and 4-star small forward Gene Roebuck.

Henry is up to No. 3 in the 2027 class at ESPN and has a huge list of suitors thanks to his length, scoring prowess, and bloodlines as the son of former NFL receiver Chris Henry.

Davis is from Bremerton, WA, and has emerged as one of the best guards in the entire class. Gonzaga is hard after the 6'3 future star, hoping to keep him in the state of Washington for his collegiate career.

Finally, Roebuck is a 6'5 wing from California whom Gonzaga had on campus for their 2025-26 season opener against Texas Southern. Roebuck is a big forward who has a natural scoring feel, and Gonzaga is hoping to pry him away from local interested programs like USC, UCLA, and Cal.

Currently, Gonzaga has two incoming freshmen in the 2026 class in Luca Foster and Sam Funches, as well as Real Madrid center Izan Almansa, in what is shaping up to be one of the youngest rosters in coach Few's history at Gonzaga.