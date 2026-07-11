Why Dooney Johnson could be Gonzaga's answer after Mario Saint-Supery's departure

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are scrambling to fill a massive hole on the 2026-27 roster after Mario Saint-Supery left the program to return to Spain and play for Valencia on a multi-year deal.

With two open roster spots and very little depth at point guard - especially with 23-year-old Nathan de Sousa still working through NCAA eligibility - Gonzaga may have to get creative to add enough talent to the squad to compete in the new-look Pac-12 this upcoming season.

While there are still some solid point guards available in the transfer portal - including Washington native Tijan Saine - one way Gonzaga could instantly bolster the roster is through the high school ranks.

Dooney Johnson, who committed to Gonzaga back in October, has rocketed up the 2027 class rankings and looks like a player who could immediately impact the Zags - if they can convince him to reclassify and join the program a year early.

Johnson, who is the No. 6 ranked point guard in the 2027 class at ESPN, recently indicated to Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review that neither he nor the coaching staff had explored reclassification.

But desperate times call for desperate - or at least unorthodox - measures, and Johnson's recent play certainly makes him the most appealing potential option to add to Gonzaga's depleted backcourt this upcoming season.

Following his commitment, Johnson posted a very strong junior season at Milwaukee Juneau and had continued success all over the world this summer - including stops at the Pangos All-American camp, NBPA Top 100 camp, Chris Paul Elite camp, and on the EYBL circuit in Las Vegas earlier this week.

As such, the major recruiting services all moved Johnson up in the 2027 class rankings. He's as high as No. 11 at Rivals, and sits No. 20 at ESPN and No. 30 at 247Sports.

Scouting Dooney Johnson

Milwaukee Juneau guard Dooney Johnson (1) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson, who reported he's up to 6'7, is a versatile guard who can play both on and off the ball - making him a uniquely valuable player at the next level.

The Milwaukee native was one of the premier standouts at Pangos and turned heads at NBPA in South Carolina, teaming up with Gonzaga target Gene Roebuck to average 11 points and four rebounds while drilling 39% of his three point attempts.

Despite being labeled a point guard by ESPN, Johnson's flexibility is perhaps his best attribute for the Zags. Tobias Bass of The Athletic scouted Johnson at NBPA and described him as a "modern mid-sized wing who can defend multiple positions", saying he could become one of GU's best perimeter freshmen of the last decade.

Of course, Gonzaga now needs someone who can play on the ball, and Johnson's scoring and improved facilitation skills could really impact a Zags backcourt featuring de Sousa and a flurry of off-ball guards in Isiah Harwell, Davis Fogle, Luca Foster, and Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa.

Johnson was recently at EYBL in Las Vegas, showcasing his offensive versatility by finishing at the rim and pulling up from beyond the arc in clips shared by Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review on Wednesday:

A couple more buckets from Dooney Johnson: strong, contested finish in the paint and a pull-up 3-pointer (his third of the game). pic.twitter.com/mc8JMaLB0i — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) July 8, 2026

Reclass realistic?

While the staff had not looked into Johnson reclassifying, it's clear the guard is eager to arrive in Spokane and get his high school career underway.

"Just got to be patient, but I'm always ready to go be at Gonzaga," Johnson told Lawson on Wednesday. "Great program, great coaches. Especially coach Few, he was really great when I went there & B-Mike, that's my guy. So yeah, it's going to be good."

The process of reclassification involves completing enough credits to graduate high school and get admitted to Gonzaga, and while the timing is not great, it is possible to get this done before the fall semester. Marcus Spears Jr, widely considered the top recruit in the 2027 class, just reclassified and committed to Sean Miller at Texas earlier this week, although it's possible he was preparing for that move long before it was revealed.

Still, Gonzaga now has a windfall of cash with Saint-Supery's departure, so perhaps they can grease the wheels and get Johnson motivated to arrive on campus a year early - where he'd very likely pick up a real role in GU's backcourt in what would typically be his high school senior season.