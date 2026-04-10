Gonzaga connected to 7'2 transfer portal center from ACC school

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have a lot of holes to fill heading into the 2026-27 season, their first in the new-look Pac-12 conference.

With five departing seniors and another five players already in the transfer portal, the Zags have just four projected rotation players still on the roster in Braden Huff, Davis Fogle, Mario Saint-Supery, and Parker Jefferson.

Among the biggest shoes to fill will be at center, where All-American Graham Ike departs after scoring over 2,500 career points in his collegiate career. Finding a big man who can play alongside Huff in the frontcourt, while providing low-post scoring, rebounding, and rim protection, is paramount to Gonzaga's success in 2026-27.

The Zags have been connected to a big man who does exactly that in Samet Yigitoglu, a 7'2 center who entered the transfer portal after spending the past two seasons at SMU.

Yigitoglu, originally from Turkey, started 66 games over the past two seasons with the Mustangs, averaging 10.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 26.7 minutes per game. As a sophomore, the big man shot 62.8% from the field, with 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks to help lead SMU to a 20-14 record and a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they fell to Miami OH in the play-in game.

Yigitoglu had seven double-doubles last year, including 14 points and 11 rebounds on 6-8 shooting at Clemson, 12 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists against Syracuse in the ACC Tournament, and 11 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists on 5-8 shooting against Notre Dame.

NEW: College Basketball Transfer Portal visits are already happening with top targets emerging across the country 📈



On3’s @JamieShaw5 has the latest as South Carolina, Notre Dame, NC State, Cal and more surge…



Story: https://t.co/CCPkdlzyT7 pic.twitter.com/OuPyyhmdkV — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 9, 2026

Rim protection is what Gonzaga has been sorely missing over the last half-decade following the departure of Chet Holmgren to the NBA. Since then, the team's single-season leader in blocked shots is Tyon Grant-Foster, who had 38 last season. Drew Timme had 36 in 2022-23, and no one had more than 25 on the 2023-24 or 2024-25 teams - a glaring hole that hurt these squads in the NCAA Tournament.

Yigitoglu is still in need of some polishing, but his hulking 7'2, 265-pound frame would instantly make him among the most prolific rim protectors in the Pac-12, while his development in an offense that has so often found success with back-to-the-basket big men could be significant.

Huff excels as an offensive hub, either around the rim or in the short roll, and he can even step out and hit outside shots when necessary. Where Huff struggles is on the defensive glass and as a rim protector, two areas of strength for Yigitoglu.

The pair would give Gonzaga one of the biggest, and most well-rounded, frontcourts in the country, and would fill a major hole on the roster as the team looks to add a handful of transfers to a very new look squad heading into 2026-27.