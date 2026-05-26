Former McDonald’s All-American Isiah Harwell officially joins Gonzaga

Nearly two months after it was first announced, the Gonzaga Bulldogs made the signing of Houston transfer and former McDonald's All-American Isiah Harwell official on Tuesday afternoon.

Harwell announced his commitment to Gonzaga back on April 12, becoming the team's first transfer portal addition of the offseason. The 6'6 wing was a long-time target of Gonzaga's while in high school, beginning his career in nearby Pocatello, ID, before transferring to Wasatch Academy in Utah.

However, after taking an official visit to Spokane, Harwell ultimately committed to Kelvin Sampson and Houston, where he spent his freshman year as a sixth man for the Coogs in the Big 12.

While still getting his legs under him after an ACL injury impacted his senior season of high school, Harwell appeared in 32 games for Houston in 2025-26, averaging 13.8 minutes per game along with 3.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.6 steals while shooting 29.5% on twos and 27.1% from three.

Harwell did manage plenty of highlight moments, including a 20-point showing against Jackson State, 12 points and three rebounds in a game against Baylor in Waco, and 13 points with four rebounds at home against Cincinnati.

However, his playing time dwindled down the stretch, and his last points came on Feb. 21 in a loss to Arizona.

Now, three years and one month after Gonzaga first offered him a scholarship, Harwell is officially a Zag and primed to take on a big role for the Bulldogs as a sophomore in 2026-27.

Fit at Gonzaga

Harwell's 6'9 wingspan and above average athleticism make him a tantalizing potential breakout star next season, especially now that he's further removed from the knee injury that has impacted him the past few years.

Isiah Harwell during his official visit to Gonzaga Bulldogs at McCarthey Athletic Center. | Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

Gonzaga lost 6'5 20-year-old German guard Jack Kayil to the NBA, clearing a path for Harwell to step into the starting lineup alongside fellow sophomores Mario Saint-Supery, Davis Fogle, and Arizona State transfer center Massamba Diop. Alongside redshirt senior Braden Huff, Gonzaga will have a very balanced starting lineup, with enough offensive weapons to take pressure off Harwell to contribute as a big time scorer right away.

Instead the wing can focus on wreaking havoc defensively with his length and physicality, while adjusting to a far different offensive system than the one he ran while at Houston.

Harwell declared for the NBA draft this year - and was even invited to the G League combine - but ultimately chose to withdraw from the draft to cement his commitment to Gonzaga, a decision that could lead to him being a huge breakout star in the new look Pac-12 in 2026-27.