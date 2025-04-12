Gonzaga contacted All-WAC guard Tanner Toolson via transfer portal
Gonzaga is among the schools that have been "involved" with Utah Valley transfer Tanner Toolson, according to reports.
Toolson, a 6-foot-5 native of Vancouver, Washington, doesn't have a visit lined up with the Bulldogs yet, as he currently plans on visiting BYU — where he started his college career in 2022 — before going on a visit with Iowa beginning on Sunday, followed by a trip to Utah State next week. Xavier is another school that's been involved, according to reports.
Toolson 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals while playing and starting in all 34 games for the Wolverines (25-9), who who captured the Western Athletic Conference regular season title with a 15-1 record in league play. Toolson earned All-WAC honors and was named to the all-conference tournament team for nearly guiding Utah Valley to the NCAA Tournament. He scored 28, knocked down six 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds in an 89-82 loss to Grand Canyon in the conference tournament finale.
Toolson's 6-foot-5, 195-pound frame might not appear intimidating, but he's adept at attacking and finishing at the rim, converting 65% of his attempts in that area last season. Toolson also excelled as a spot-up shooter; especially in the left corner, where he knocked down 51% of his attempts. He doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective on offense either, making him a potentially intriguing fit alongside Gonzaga's returning backcourt players.
For the Bulldogs, Braeden Smith is likely to take the point guard reins, with Ryan Nembhard set to graduate this spring. The Colgate transfer and 2023-24 Patriot League Player of the Year had an opportunity to familiarize himself with the program as a redshirt player this past season. Emmanuel Innocenti could return for his junior season as well and provide more defensive versatility and length in the backcourt.
Even then, the roster appears thin at the guard/wing position. With Dusty Stromer committed to Grand Canyon, the Bulldogs certainly have room to add new talent to the mix.
Toolson attended Union High School before committing to play for Mark Pope and the BYU Cougars in May 2020. Toolson joined the team in 2022 after his two-year mission, but a torn ligament he sustained to his foot while on mission prevented him from seeing the floor much as a freshman. He then transferred to Utah Valley, where he spent the past two seasons playing for Todd Phillips.