Gonzaga contacts Seattle native and sharpshooting guard via transfer portal

Mark Few and the Gonzaga coaching staff didn't spend too long basking in the addition of former Houston guard and McDonald's All-American Isiah Harwell on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours after Harwell's commitment to the Zags was announced, Gonzaga was already connected to another potential transfer guard addition with local ties.

Mason Williams, a 6'5 guard from O'Dea high school in Seattle, reported he has received interest from Gonzaga among six other programs - Washington, Boston College, Seattle, Portland, New Mexico State, and Sam Houston State.

Williams spent last year at Iowa State but missed the entire season due to a hip injury. Prior to that he spent two years at Eastern Washington under coach David Riley. As a sophomore in 2024-25, Williams appeared in 27 games and averaged 13.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals across 28.1 minutes, while shooting 34.5% from three on over four attempts per game.

As a freshman he was even better from beyond the arc, connecting on 15-32 attempts for a 46.9% rate and giving him a career mark of 37.2% from the perimeter.

Iowa State transfer Mason Williams has received interest from the following programs, he tells TPR:



Washington

SU

Gonzaga

NMST

Portland

Boston College

Sam Houston State pic.twitter.com/iiYBdaalwQ — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 13, 2026

Even after landing Harwell, Gonzaga is still in need of backcourt help for 2026-27. Mario Saint-Supery and Davis Fogle are both in line to return and take on bigger roles in breakout sophomore seasons, while the Zags also have a pair of freshman joining Harwell as newcomers - 20-year-old 6'5 combo guard Jack Kayil from Germany, and 6'5 sharpshooting wing Luca Foster.

Fit at Gonzaga

Perimeter shooting remains a concern for Gonzaga after they shot just 33.3% from deep last year - the worst mark of coach Few's career. Williams has proven himself a good shooter, and at 6'5 he offers solid positional size, reliable outside shooting, elite free throw shooting (84.5% for his career) and active hands defensively, with the ninth best steal percentage in the Big Sky in 2024-25.

Right now Saint-Supery and Kayil would be expected to man the point guard role for the Zags, with Harwell, Kayil, and Foster competing for minutes at the two. Fogle will play the three with Braden Huff and redshirt freshman Parker Jefferson manning the four - with a to-be-determined transfer portal center rounding out the starting lineup.

Williams would fit in as a floor spacing, strong defensive guard to compete for minutes at the two - and he could earn his way into the starting lineup if Gonzaga would rather bring Harwell off the bench.

Williams may not have suited up for the Cyclones, but they are one of the best defensive teams in the country year in and year out and it's easy to imagine he will bring improved defense to his next stop - another potential bonus for Gonzaga if they can stick the landing here.