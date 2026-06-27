Gonzaga's Davis Fogle projected as first-round pick in updated 2027 NBA mock draft

The Gonzaga Bulldogs now have a two-year streak without a player being selected in the NBA draft - although early projections indicate that won't extend any further.

As many as six Gonzaga players on next year's roster have been in NBA draft conversation over the past year or so, with some early 2027 mock drafts projecting 2-3 Zags will hear their name called next June.

Most projections - including Jeremy Woo's latest at ESPN - have Gonzaga players in the mid to late second round, where it wouldn't be a shock to see them return to Spokane rather than keep their name in the draft process.

However, the latest mock draft from Tankathon has one of Gonzaga's stars - sophomore Davis Fogle - going in the first round at No. 23 overall. Tankathon's Big Board has Fogle one spot lower at No. 24, with no other Zags ranked inside the top 60 - although sophomore Isiah Harwell is listed among their unranked prospects.

Fogle's freshman leap

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Myk Crawford

At this time last year, no one had Fogle in a 2027 first-round mock draft, and it didn't seem particularly likely even a month or so into his college career.

The 6'7 wing was not a part of Gonzaga's very deep rotation to begin his freshman season, averaging 6.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in just 7.9 minutes per game during nine appearances in the non-conference. That included feasting on inferior opponents, with 19 points in 15 minutes against Southern Utah, 15 points in 18 minutes against North Florida, and 11 points in 10 minutes against Texas Southern.

Fogle's season changed when Braden Huff went down with a season-ending injury in mid-January, which forced the freshman into a bigger role off the bench. From there, Fogle thrived, showcasing advanced development as a defender and decision maker after spending most of the first half playing exclusively in garbage time.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff. | Photo by Erik Smith

Fogle averaged 23.9 minutes in his final 16 games, posting averages of 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 58.8% on two-pointers. He struggled with consistency beyond the arc (26.7% from three) and at the free throw line (68.5%) but had multiple crucial performances down the stretch - including 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals on 4-7 shooting against Santa Clara in the WCC Tournament championship, and 17 points and five rebounds in 25 minutes against Kennesaw State in the NCAA Tournament first round.

Two-and-done?

Now, Fogle is set to take over as Gonzaga's starting small forward, where he'll slot in alongside returners Huff and Mario Saint-Supery, as well as transfer sophomores Isiah Harwell and Massamba Diop.

There's little reason to think Fogle won't take a huge leap as a 25+ minute per game star in 2026-27, and if he finds more consistency as an outside shooter, while filling out physically, he should be an All Pac-12 performer.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few and guard Davis Fogle. | Photo by Erik Smith

Will that lead to him leaving after two years in Spokane? It's too early to know for sure, but it's worth pointing out that the earning potential is sky-high for those who stay in college - unless you're guaranteed to be a first-round pick.

Fogle could play his way into that conversation - no doubt - but regardless, that doesn't guarantee he won't be back for his junior year.

Other familiar names on Tankathon's 2027 mock draft include a pair of Gonzaga recruiting targets - Kansas wing Tyran Stokes at No. 1 and Maryland's Baba Oladotun at No. 12, and a trio of Arizona Wildcats in Caleb Holt (2), Ivan Kharcenkov (16) and Mo Krivas (22).