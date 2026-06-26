Two Gonzaga sophomores crack ESPN's top 50 for 2027 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is (barely) in the rearview mirror, and already, analysts are turning their attention to the 2027 class.

While 2026 was widely considered one of the deepest and star-heavy draft classes in recent memory, that same sentiment is not held for the 2027 group.

Of course, things change constantly in the world of basketball development. At this time last year, no one was thinking Keaton Wagler, Kingston Flemings, Ebuka Okorie, or Allen Graves would be in the NBA draft picture and they all went in the top 20 at Nos 5, 8, 17, and 19, respectively.

One way the 2027 draft could potentially differ from 2026, and 2025 for that matter, is how many Gonzaga Bulldogs are selected. After having nine players picked in a four-year span from 2020 to 2024, the Zags have been shut out of each of the last two drafts.

That may not be the case next June, with Jeremy Woo of ESPN releasing his way-too-early 2027 NBA draft big board, which included a pair of Gonzaga players inside the top 50.

Now that that's over. Moving on to the 2027 draft cycle with an early look at next year's class, headlined by Tyran Stokes. We have all been spoiled by the top-end talent of the last two classes. How the year plays out for this group will be fascinating.https://t.co/hEls9XzRz8 — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 25, 2026

Woo has Gonzaga sophomores Massamba Diop and Davis Fogle at No. 41 and 49, respectively, the lone Pac-12 players on the big board with the conference set to resume play in 2026-27.

Draftable Diop?

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diop took his talents from Arizona State to Gonzaga this offseason, after a heated transfer portal battle with St. John's. The 7'1 big man is an elite rim protector and high-level athlete who averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks for the Sun Devils as a freshman last season.

Diop will be a perfect complement to Braden Huff in Mark Few's frontcourt, and his ability to block shots, set screens, and roll to the rim should earn him NBA attention all year long.

If the big man also displays a solid to above-average outside shot - he was 30.8% from three last year - as well as passing skills as an offensive hub, he will very likely vault into the NBA draft conversation.

Whether Diop foregoes his college eligibility, returns to Gonzaga for his junior year, or opts to re-enter the transfer portal will depend on many factors - but it's worth noting the better he does this season, the less likely it is he ends up in Spokane for 2027-28.

The Fogle factor

Fogle being on this list is not something many would have projected at the start of his freshman season, but the 6'7 wing continued to earn more playing time at Gonzaga due to his innate scoring ability, toughness, and willingness to learn and adapt as the year went on.

Now the Anacortes native is expected to step right into a featured role as Gonzaga's starting small forward, and it would not be a surprise at all to see him finish second on the team in scoring behind Huff.

Fogle needs to prove he has the frame and physicality to adjust to NBA size, but his improvement as a defender last season should help put him - and keep him - on the draft radar all season long.

Others?

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Sophomores Mario Saint-Supery and Houston transfer Isiah Harwell are both more than capable of putting themselves in the NBA draft conversation. Harwell declared for the draft after his freshman year at Houston, but withdrew rather than accept an invite to the G League Elite Camp.

Still, as a former McDonald's All-American, a breakout sophomore season would likely put Harwell back in the NBA draft mix.

Meanwhile, Saint-Supery was a draft darling after playing extremely well in Spain as a teenager, and while his freshman season had plenty of ups and downs, he was playing like a future pro toward the end of the year.

It would not be a surprise to see Saint-Supery cropping up on mock drafts as the season goes on, which is never fun for Gonzaga fans, even if it is proof that he is having an excellent year.

Senior Braden Huff and 21-year-old big man Izan Almansa are certainly fringe draft candidates at this point as well, with Almansa already going through the draft process a few years ago while Huff is coming off major knee surgery and is entering his fifth year in college.

The 2027 NBA draft is a full year away, but with six realistic NBA draft candidates on GU's roster, expect the two-year streak of no picks to end in Spokane.