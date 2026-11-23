The Gonzaga Bulldogs battled and bruised their way to a clunky 74-62 win over the Montana State Bobcats on Tuesday at the McCarthey Athletic Center, a victory that felt closer than the final score would indicate.

Apparently, the voters in the USA Today Coaches Poll were watching because, despite the GU’s win over a team that has 10 returners and is predicted to win the Big Sky Conference, the Zags dropped one spot in the Week 4 USA Today’s Coaches Poll.

The No. 18 Nebraska Cornhuskers and USC Trojans both jumped the No. 20 Bulldogs. Nebraska beat South Dakota by 26 at home on Wednesday and used a last-second basket Sunday to beat Butler 76-74 at the Bad Boy Mowers Series in Chicago to move up two spots and the 19th-ranked Trojans climbed three spots after back-to-back home wins over Tarleton State and Louisiana-Lafayette by a combined 71 points. The LSU Tigers, who beat Gonzaga 81-80 at Spokane Veterans Arena on Nov. 14 and made their season debut in the Week 3 poll at No. 25, jumped three spots.

Each of the top-4 teams lost and the Houston Cougars climbed six spots -- the biggest jump this week -- to No. 1 after wins over Rutgers, then-No. 1 Florida, and then-No. 9 Kansas to win the Players Era 8 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Duke tumbled from No. 4 to No. 16 after a 21-point loss to fourth-ranked Illinois, which rose from No. 8.

The new-look Bulldogs have been inconsistent on both ends, showing flashes of a Final Four team before forcing passes and shots on the offensive end that lead to run-outs for layups or open looks from 3 in transition. Fifth-year forward Braden Huff and sophomore guard Davis Fogle are the only returners (other than Alonzo Metz and Parker Jefferson, who redshirted last season) and the roster has been in flux as recently as Nov. 12, when Florida State transfer Chauncey Wiggins was ruled eligible, so some growing pains are to be expected.

Mark Few’s team has a week off to iron out some of the wrinkles that have shown themselves in the first month of the season as Gonzaga prepares for the Players Era 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs open against Kansas State on Tuesday before they wade into an (otherwise?) deep field that includes No. 15 Alabama and No. 17 Miami, as well as Michigan, which fell out of the top 25, and Baylor, which received 21 and five votes, respectively.

Full USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 4

1. Houston (6-0)

2. Virginia (7-0)

3. Florida (6-1)

4. Illinois (5-1)

5. Texas (6-0)

6. Texas Tech (5-0)

7. UConn (4-1)

8. Arizona (4-1)

9. UCLA (6-0)

10. Michigan State (5-1)

11. Tennessee (5-0)

12. Kansas (5-1)

13. St. John's (5-0)

14. Vanderbilt (6-0)

15. Alabama (5-0)

16. Duke (4-2)

17. Miami (FL) (5-1)

18. Nebraska (6-0)

19. USC (6-0)

20. Gonzaga (3-1)

21. BYU (5-0)

22. LSU (6-0)

23. Louisville (3-1)

24. Indiana (6-0)

25. Memphis (4-1)

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M (60), Iowa State (25), Arkansas (22), Michigan (21), Utah State (14), Minnesota (11), High Point (7), Baylor (5), West Virginia (1).