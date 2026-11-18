The Gonzaga Bulldogs responded to a heartbreaking loss to the LSU Tigers on Donovan Dent’s 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left with a hard-fought 74-62 win Tuesday night over the Montana State Bobcats at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Despite the last-second loss at Numerica Veterans Arena on Saturday, and the stiff challenge from Montana State, fifth-year forward Braden Huff is confident that Gonzaga will hit its stride.

“I think we’ve got all the pieces we need,” Huff said. “We’ll be good. We’ve just got to figure it out, learn each other’s tendencies.

“We have a week until our next game, so I think we’ll have a chance to kind of clean some of that stuff up and figure it out,” Huff added.

“A bunch of these guys, like, we didn’t know if they were going to be eligible or not. It’s a new group, so we’re still figuring it out, we’re still getting up to speed.”

Gonzaga continues searching for its offensive identity

As Gonzaga searches for consistency, continuity and chemistry, the team is also trying to establish its identity. For at least a generation, Bulldogs basketball has been synonymous with outstanding guard play, but typically with a dominant post presence and an inside-out approach to offense.

Mark Few and his staff clearly emphasized getting the ball into the post early and often against the Bobcats, but to mixed results, including three turnovers in the first 3 minutes.

“We try to have that as our identity,” Izan Almansa said of playing inside-out. “Sometimes teams overplay that and they know we’re trying to do that. This game we forced it a little bit.

“We just need to have some counters, execute what the coaches told us to execute, and we’ll be fine.”

Gonzaga finished with a season-high 16 turnovers, but scored 40 of its 74 points in the paint against Montana State.

Braden Huff looks ahead to Gonzaga's next major test

The Bulldogs have a week off before the Players Era 16, beginning against Kansas State at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

“We’ve got to get better this week,” Huff said. “We’ve got to take advantage of this time off to get better both offensively and defensively.

“I mean, it’s fun. You play those games, you play really good teams on short turnarounds. I’m looking forward to it. ... Excited for the challenge.”

Even against a tough field that includes the likes of Miami, Michigan, Alabama and Baylor?

“If we can limit teams to one shot, get shots on our terms and take care of the ball, we’ll be more than fine,” Huff said.