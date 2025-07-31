Gonzaga extends offer to dynamic 4-star prospect in 2026 class
One of the top-rated high school basketball players from Utah has recently been in contact with the Gonzaga coaching staff.
Those conversations have evidently led to the Bulldogs extending an offer to Utah Prep Academy product Anthony Felesi, a skilled 6-foot-5 wing who shared the latest developments in his recruitment in a social media post Thursday.
Felesi, a consensus four-star prospect in the 2026 class, is considered the No. 1 rising senior from Utah on ESPN100.
Felesi claims the No. 1 spot in ESPN's rankings of the top Utah boy's basketball players over 6-foot-6 forward Dean Rueckert, a product of Timpview High School and a Gonzaga recruiting target as well.
247Sports and On3 have Felesi as No. 2 prospect in the state behind Wasatch Academy standout Junior County. Felesi is slotted in as the No. 46 recruit nationally and the No. 19 small forward on 247Sports' 2026 rankings.
Felesi helped elevate his recruiting profile with a strong showing along the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, earning all-defense honors while averaging 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks for his club team, Vegas Elite.
"His high-level athleticism makes him a dynamic presence on both ends of the floor, allowing him to finish above the rim, guard multiple positions, and make momentum-shifting plays in transition," wrote PrepHoops lead scout Terry Drake in his valuation of Felesi. "He puts constant pressure on the rim with his explosive first step and body control as a finisher. He thrives in open-court settings and shows a growing ability to score in the half court, both as a slasher and straight-line driver."
Felesi also holds offers from Utah, BYU, Cal, LSU, Louisville, UCLA, Oregon and Villanova, among others.
Gonzaga has yet to land a commitment from the class of 2026, though it's hoping that'll change this fall with several highly-touted recruits scheduled to visit Spokane. Four-star center prospect Sam Funches will visit during the weekend of Kraziness in the Kennel (Oct. 3-5); the class' No. 1 overall player, Tyran Stokes, has penciled in a stop at Gonzaga along his recruiting tour, though the exact dates haven't been made public.
Five-star guard Ikenna Alozie has also hinted at taking a visit with the Zags before making his decision.