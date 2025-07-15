Gonzaga extends offer to top ranked in-state recruit
Gonzaga has joined the early recruiting mix for the top-ranked high school player in the state of Washington.
Jalen Davis, a 6-foot-4 combo guard recruit from Bremerton High School, posted on social media Tuesday that he's received an offer from the Bulldogs.
Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 rising junior out of Washington, Davis has also been tabbed as the No. 34 prospect nationally and the No. 9-ranked point guard in the class of 2027.
Davis was among Washington state's top scorers at 26.6 points per game, earning him the Olympic League MVP award to go along with co-defensive player of the year honors. He was named the MVP of the 2A state tournament after dropping 83 points across a three-game span, highlighted by a 34-point outburst in the title game win over Prosser High School.
Through two seasons, Davis sits just 60 points shy of Marvin Williams on Bremerton's career scoring list. Williams was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks and played 15 seasons across four teams.
Davis' recruitment heated up in the months following his standout sophomore season. He's recently received offers coming in from Washington, Weber State, San Francisco and New Mexico, adding to a list that already included Washington State, Stanford, Seattle U and Montana. Utah, Boise State and UCLA were among the schools that contacted him in June during the open recruiting period.
Davis already has some West Coast Conference ties through his father, Miah Davis, who played collegiately at University of the Pacific from 2002-04. Miah led the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in 2004 after earning Big West Conference player of the year honors with 14.7 points and 1.3 steals per game. As a No. 12 seed, the Tigers upset No. 5 Providence in the first round before falling to No. 4 Kansas in the second.
Miah has served as head coach of the Bremerton boy's basketball team since returning to the area in 2014.