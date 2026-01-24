Gonzaga forward Graham Ike ruled out vs. San Francisco due to injury

Make it three straight missed games for Gonzaga forward Graham Ike.

The 6-foot-9 forward won't be available for Saturday's pivotal West Coast Conference matchup against San Francisco due to injury, according to a school spokesperson.

Ike has been considered day-to-day with ankle soreness since coming up limp at the end of Gonzaga's 86-65 win at Washington State on Jan. 15. He had a boot around his right ankle in each of the Bulldogs' last two games.

In the meantime, Gonzaga has adjusted its offensive philosophies to survive on that end of the floor without its dynamic frontcourt duo to lean on. With Braden Huff (knee) out as well, the Zags have turned to their perimeter players to generate offense through dribble penetration and transition opportunities off turnovers, putting more emphasis on their guards and wings to carry the load offensively.

Freshmen tandem Mario Saint-Supéry and Davis Fogle have answered the bell as of late, propelling Gonzaga to 20-point victories over Seattle U (71-50) and Pepperdine (84-60) with Ike and Huff out of the fold. Both are shooting above 58% from the field and averaging 15 points per game or better in Ike's absence, with Saint-Supéry putting up 16 points per game on 64.7% shooting and Fogle averaging 15 points on 58.8% shooting.

Saint-Supéry and Fogle have been leading the way for a bench unit that put 45 and 56 points against the Redhawks and Waves, respectively. Gonzaga ranks No. 5 in the country in bench points (38.2).

Sophomore center Ismaila Diagne has been filling in as Gonzaga's starting center with Huff and Ike out. The 7-footer grabbed 10 rebounds and recorded three blocks in Wednesday's victory over Pepperdine.

The Zags have been keeping the door open for freshman forward Parker Jefferson to log minutes, though Mark Few hasn't had to call on the former three-star recruit just yet as he carries out his redshirt. Jefferson has warmed up with his teammates, in uniform, in each of the past three games.

Entering Saturday, Ike was second in the WCC in scoring (18.1) and rebounds (8.8 per game). He was also recording career-highs in assists (2.7 per game) and minutes (28.4). His 11 double-doubles in 18 games led the WCC and ranked No. 6 nationally.

Tipoff between Gonzaga (20-1, 8-0 WCC) and San Francisco (13-8, 5-3 WCC) is set for 5 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS