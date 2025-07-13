Gonzaga in the mix for 5-star recruit
Over the course of a pivotal recruiting weekend for college coaches and high school prospects alike, Gonzaga reportedly laid the groundwork with a priority recruiting target in the 2026 class.
Cameron Holmes, a five-star recruit who received an offer from the Bulldogs in June, has been hearing the most from Gonzaga, Arizona, North Carolina, Oregon and Texas, according to a report from 247Sports.
Holmes told 247Sports that he's planned an official visit with Oregon for Sept. 20 and plans to announce a list of his top seven or eight schools after the Nike Peach Jam event concludes in North Augusta, South Carolina, on July 20. He added that he's looking to make his college decision in November.
The early signing period for class of 2026 recruits is from Nov. 12-19.
"They are a winning program," Holmes said of the Zags to 247Sports. "They always have winning teams that get to the tournament. I have always loved their program growing up. They will always be a school that I watch out for."
Additionally, Holmes fielded interest from schools in the Big 12, Big Ten, Big East and the SEC as a top-25 prospect in the class of 2026. The 6-foot-5 rising senior out of Millennium High School (Arizona) checks in as the No. 16-ranked recruit nationally and the No. 5 small forward on 247Sports Composite rankings.
Holmes recently competed in the high-profile Section 7 event in Mesa, Arizona, alongside several other star-studded recruits after participating in the training camp for the 2025 USA Men's U19 National Team in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Holmes' older brother, DaRon Holmes II, was a college basketball star at Dayton, earning All-America Second Team and Atlantic 10 co-Player of the Year honors over the course of three seasons with the Flyers, before being selected No. 22 overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Draft. Holmes II was forced to sit out his rookie season with a torn right Achilles he suffered in last year's Summer League.
College coaches are prohibited from having any face-to-face contact with recruits or their families during an official recruiting "dead period," which happens to envelop a majority of July. However, those limitations relax a bit for evaluation periods, in which coaches can watch players compete in NCAA-sanctioned tournaments and events while still refraining from any in-person contact with prospects.