Gonzaga interested in Cincinnati transfer Dan Skillings
After spending the past three seasons with the Cincinnati Bearcats, Dan Skillings Jr. entered his name into the transfer portal Monday morning.
Already, the 6-foot-6 wing has drawn interest from some college basketball brands — including the Gonzaga Bulldogs. According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Skillings is also fielding interest from the Baylor Bears, LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, among other schools. Skillings is set to test the NBA draft waters as well.
A former four-star recruit in the 2022 class, Skillings was the second-best high school senior in the state of Pennsylvania when he committed to play for Wes Miller, according to 247Sports. Skillings made 28 starts across his 100 appearances with the Bearcats, averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists during his three seasons with the team.
Skillings earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors this past season with 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 44.0% from the field, including 29.9% from downtown, and 61.2% from the free-throw line. Besides his 3-point numbers, all those averages are down from what Skillings posted his sophomore season in 2023-24, when he put up more than 12 points and grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game. A knee injury that forced him to miss six of the team's first seven games certainly didn't help him going into his junior year, though it's hard to deny the Philadelphia native's regression from 2023-24 to 2024-25.
Skillings' decision comes after the Bearcats landed Sencire Harris (West Virginia Mountaineers) and Kerr Kriisa (Kentucky Wildcats) out of the transfer portal.
The Zags could be in the market for another wing player after they lost two rotational players at that position to the portal already in 6-foot-6 Dusty Stromer (Grand Canyon Antelopes) and 6-foot-7 Michael Ajayi (Butler Bulldogs). Jalen Warley, a 6-foot-7 wing who joined the Zags midseason after transferring from the Virginia Cavaliers, and Davis Fogle, an incoming freshman and highly touted 6-foot-6 wing, are two notable newcomers to the 2025-26 squad who could play meaningful minutes right away.