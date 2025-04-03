Gonzaga interested in Georgia Tech transfer Naithan George
Naithan George is going to have his pick of schools to choose from after putting together two productive seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Toronto native has reportedly been contacted by numerous power conference programs, as well as the Gonzaga Bulldogs, since entering the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins. George has also heard from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Georgia Bulldogs, North Carolina Tar Heels and Texas Longhorns among others, per Jenkins.
George had been a key piece for Damon Stoudamire's squad from the moment he arrived on campus as a freshman for the 2023-24 campaign. George, a product of Canyon International Academy in Arizona, averaged 29.8 minutes of playing time over his 29 appearances as a freshman, which included 28 starts. He averaged 9.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds that season.
George followed up with an even more productive sophomore season, as he led the Atlantic Coast Conference in assists per game (6.5) while scoring 12.3 points and grabbing 4.2 rebounds per contest. His overall field goal percentage dropped, though his 3-point numbers improved from 31.4% as a freshman to 33.9% as a sophomore, while his free-throw percentage went from 69.0% to 78.9%. George also recorded 1.1 steals per game — up from 0.3 per game as a freshman — and started all 34 games in 2024-25.
George recorded six double-doubles this past season, including a 13-point, 10-rebound effort against the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC Tournament. He had five games with 10 or more assists and crossed the 20-point threshold five times, highlighted by a 28-point outburst against the Clemson Tigers in a triple-overtime affair on Feb. 4. In a narrow loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, George had 20 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.
For Gonzaga, Mark Few and the coaching staff look to add depth to their backcourt this offseason with Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle all set to graduate this spring. More specifically, a versatile guard who can pair alongside the team's next floor general in waiting, Braeden Smith, the 6-foot-tall Colgate Raiders transfer who spent last season with the Zags as a redshirt player. Smith, a Seattle native, was the Patriot League Player of the Year in 2023-24.
If the Bulldogs can bring in a knockdown shooter to play the wing spot, consider that an even bigger bonus. Nembhard, Hickman and Battle accounted for 65.8% of the team's made 3-pointers last season, and with Ben Gregg graduating and Dusty Stromer portaling, the Bulldogs are set to lose their top five 3-point shooters from 2024-25. That doesn't account for Steele Venters, though, as the 6-foot-7 wing knocked down 40.3% of his 3-point attempts during his three seasons with the Eastern Washington Eagles.