Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs enter their second year in the Player's Era Festival looking to get back to the championship game after losing badly last year to Michigan, missing out on the $1M NIL prize.

This year the event is fully bracketed, with Gonzaga taking on the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday evening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the final tip of the evening.

The Zags will then take on either the Baylor Bears or Alabama Crimson Tide in Game 2 on Thanksgiving, followed by a third game on Friday against either Michigan, Creighton, TCU, or Miami.

Should Gonzaga win those first three games they would return to the championship game, which will be played on Saturday with a $1M check on the line.

Gonzaga still searching for its offensive identity

Gonzaga Bulldogs center Massamba Diop (35). | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga is 3-1 on the year, but isn't exactly carrying momentum into this tournament. The Zags blew a 13 point second half lead against LSU back on Nov. 14, falling in the final seconds when Donovan Dent hit a clutch three pointer to cap off the comeback.

Gonzaga then turned around and played a sloppy game against Montana State, ultimately picking up a 12 point win but letting the Bobcats hang around all game long thanks to poor ball security and major issues at the three point line, both offensively and defensively.

This team is still searching for an offensive identity, which shouldn't be a major shock considering how much of this roster came together very, very late in the offseason. The squad has just two returners from last year's rotation in Davis Fogle and Braden Huff, with 11 newcomers including five who weren't cleared for eligibility until August or later: point guards Xaivian Lee, Javon Bennett, and Nathan de Sousa, as well as forwards Izan Almansa and Chauncey Wiggins.

Why Kansas State presents a dangerous matchup for Gonzaga

Nov 16, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Jaden Schutt (2) is fouled by Montana Grizzlies forward Amari Jedkins (5) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Zags should take care of business against a Kansas State team that already has two buy game losses, they will have to be diligent about defending the perimeter in order to avoid the upset.

The Wildcats average nearly 33 three point attempts per game, and star guards Brandon Rechsteiner (42.3% on 10.4 attempts per game) and Jaden Schutt (42.9% on 7.0 attempts) could easily shoot Kansas State into a victory here if Gonzaga continues to struggle defending away from the rim.

However, K-State doesn't have much in the way of marquee interior defense, which should allow Huff and Almansa to get their paint touches and points around the rim - while also making life easier on the team's wing slashers in Fogle and Isiah Harwell.

Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Gonzaga's Player's Era Festival opener against Kansas State on Tuesday night in Sin City:

Gonzaga vs. Kansas State basketball odds, point spread and game information

Spread: Gonzaga -15.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Gonzaga -1700, Kansas State +920

Over/under: 157.5 points

Records against the spread: Gonzaga 2-2, Kansas State 3-2

Game time: 9:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Tuesday, Nov. 24

Location: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

TV channel: ESPN

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.