Gonzaga vs. Kansas State basketball odds, point spread, moneyline and over/under
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Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs enter their second year in the Player's Era Festival looking to get back to the championship game after losing badly last year to Michigan, missing out on the $1M NIL prize.
This year the event is fully bracketed, with Gonzaga taking on the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday evening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the final tip of the evening.
The Zags will then take on either the Baylor Bears or Alabama Crimson Tide in Game 2 on Thanksgiving, followed by a third game on Friday against either Michigan, Creighton, TCU, or Miami.
Should Gonzaga win those first three games they would return to the championship game, which will be played on Saturday with a $1M check on the line.
Gonzaga still searching for its offensive identity
Gonzaga is 3-1 on the year, but isn't exactly carrying momentum into this tournament. The Zags blew a 13 point second half lead against LSU back on Nov. 14, falling in the final seconds when Donovan Dent hit a clutch three pointer to cap off the comeback.
Gonzaga then turned around and played a sloppy game against Montana State, ultimately picking up a 12 point win but letting the Bobcats hang around all game long thanks to poor ball security and major issues at the three point line, both offensively and defensively.
This team is still searching for an offensive identity, which shouldn't be a major shock considering how much of this roster came together very, very late in the offseason. The squad has just two returners from last year's rotation in Davis Fogle and Braden Huff, with 11 newcomers including five who weren't cleared for eligibility until August or later: point guards Xaivian Lee, Javon Bennett, and Nathan de Sousa, as well as forwards Izan Almansa and Chauncey Wiggins.
Why Kansas State presents a dangerous matchup for Gonzaga
While the Zags should take care of business against a Kansas State team that already has two buy game losses, they will have to be diligent about defending the perimeter in order to avoid the upset.
The Wildcats average nearly 33 three point attempts per game, and star guards Brandon Rechsteiner (42.3% on 10.4 attempts per game) and Jaden Schutt (42.9% on 7.0 attempts) could easily shoot Kansas State into a victory here if Gonzaga continues to struggle defending away from the rim.
However, K-State doesn't have much in the way of marquee interior defense, which should allow Huff and Almansa to get their paint touches and points around the rim - while also making life easier on the team's wing slashers in Fogle and Isiah Harwell.
Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Gonzaga's Player's Era Festival opener against Kansas State on Tuesday night in Sin City:
Gonzaga vs. Kansas State basketball odds, point spread and game information
Spread: Gonzaga -15.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Gonzaga -1700, Kansas State +920
Over/under: 157.5 points
Records against the spread: Gonzaga 2-2, Kansas State 3-2
Game time: 9:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Tuesday, Nov. 24
Location: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
TV channel: ESPN
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB