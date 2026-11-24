Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are back in Las Vegas for three games this week, taking on Kansas State Tuesday night to begin the Player's Era Festival.

This event will be a major test for the Zags, who are coming off a bad second half against LSU and a sloppy overall game against Montana State last week, thanks in large part to issues both defending the three point line, and making outside shots.

How this team responds offensively and defensively on the perimeter will determine if they can win the first three games and make an appearance in the championship on Saturday, or if they will continue to struggle and take multiple losses in Sin City.

Gonzaga's three-point shooting numbers are deceiving

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Isiah Harwell. | MYK CRAWFORD

Gonzaga is shooting a solid 36.4% from the three point line through four games this season, a significant increase from last year's paltry 33.3%.

However, those numbers are heavily influenced by the team's scorching hot 13-24 performance against New Mexico State - far and away the worst team Gonzaga has played this season. Remove that game and you have a Zags team shooting 15-53 on the year, or 28.3%. Yikes.

The Zags shot just 5-17 against LSU and an even uglier 4-20 against Montana State, with both teams effectively able to neutralize Gonzaga's interior scoring by packing the paint and daring them to shoot - a strategy that is almost certainly going to be used by Kansas State and whoever else the Zags play this week in Vegas.

The more Chauncey Wiggins gets comfortable, the better, after the 6'11 sharpshooter made his season debut against LSU. He could be a key X-factor for the Zags down in the desert.

Gonzaga's perimeter defense could determine its fate in Las Vegas

Gonzaga Bulldogs center Massamba Diop (35). | Photo by Myk Crawford

It's a toss up which area Gonzaga has struggled more this season: shooting the three ball, or defending the three ball.

And similar to the outside shooting, Gonzaga's biggest challenge defending the perimeter has been in the last two games - where LSU shot 12-26 (46.2%) against the Zags, while Montana State went 12-30 (40%) which allowed them to hang around until the final few minutes.

Gonzaga must knock down open threes to stretch the defense and give Braden Huff and Izan Almansa more room to operate down low, but in this particular event, it might be even more important that they adequately defend the perimeter.

Kansas State is taking 32.6 three point attempts per game this season, and they get a whopping 53.3% of their points from beyond the arc - one of the highest rates in the country.

Led by Brandon Rechsteiner (42.3% on 10.4 attempts per game) and Jaden Schutt (42.9% on 7.0 attempts per game), this Wildcats team has a real chance to take down the Zags if Gonzaga is unable to run them off the line.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga's potential Game 2 opponent - Alabama - is among the best three point shooting teams in the entire country, a staple for a Nate Oats-led team.

If the Zags cannot adjust defensively, they could easily get shot right out of a Player's Era Championship and an extra $1M in NIL funds.

Gonzaga vs. Kansas State tips on Tuesday at 9:30 PM PT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.