Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are participating in the Player's Era Festival in Las Vegas for the second year in a row, after losing to Michigan in the championship game last season.

This year's event is fully bracketed, unlike last year when the first two opponents were predetermined before the third matchup was selected based on record and point differential. This year, Gonzaga will play Kansas State on Tuesday, followed by either the Baylor Bears or the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thanksgiving Thursday, and then a third game on Friday.

Should they win all three of those games, the Zags would then play a fourth game for the championship on Saturday.

What Gonzaga can expect from Kansas State

Gonzaga drew a new-look Kansas State team in the opener, marking the fifth meeting between the two programs and their first since 2013. The Bulldogs' lone victory in the series came in the Battle in Seattle in 2012, a 68-52 win behind 20 points from Kelly Olynyk.

This year's club is coached by Casey Alexander, who is in his first season as a high major head coach after successful stints at Lipscomb and, most recently, Belmont, where he won 73.5% of his games dating back to 2019.

Nov 20, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Casey Alexander motions to his bench during the second half against the Campbell Fighting Camels at Bramlage Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His Kansas State club is 3-2 through five games, losing a pair of bye games at home to South Dakota State and Campbell, but also picking up a very nice home win over Creighton - who is also in the Player's Era Festival, and who will host Gonzaga in Omaha on Dec. 12.

The Wildcats are heavily reliant on the outside shot, with a whopping 53.3% of their points this season coming from beyond the arc - the tenth-highest mark in college basketball, per KenPom.

The damage is primarily done by the starting backcourt of Colorado State transfer Brandon Rechsteiner and Virginia Tech transfer Jaden Schutt. Rechsteiner leads the Wildcats with 19.2 points per game, while shooting 42.3% on over ten attempts per game from the three point line. Schutt is similar, hitting 42.9% of his 7.0 three point attempts per contest.

Nov 20, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Brandon Rechsteiner (1) looks on during a break in action during the first half against the Campbell Fighting Camels at Bramlage Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga's perimeter defense was an issue in the second half against LSU and all night long against Montana State last week, and if coach Few's team cannot get that sorted out on Tuesday night, it could be a major problem against this hungry Kansas State program.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Gonzaga's first Player's Era Festival contest on Tuesday night against Kansas State in Sin City.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Kansas State: TV channel, live stream and game time

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Game time: 9:30 PM PST

Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN app (with an ESPN Unlimited subscription or eligible TV provider login)

Radio: 590 AM and 96.1 FM, Varsity Network, SiriusXM channel 85