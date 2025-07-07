Gonzaga's Khalif Battle joins NBA Summer League roster
Las Vegas will host quite a contingent of former Gonzaga players next week during the annual NBA Summer League event.
Khalif Battle became the fourth member from the 2024-25 squad to receive a Summer League invite, as the 6-foot-5 guard was named to the Phoenix Suns' roster that was announced Monday.
Battle reportedly signed a deal with the Suns after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, per social media account League Him.
Battle's backcourt mates Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman will run with the Dallas Mavericks during Summer League action, set for July 10-20 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, while Ben Gregg suits up with the Boston Celtics. Drew Timme (Brooklyn Nets), Anton Watson (New York Knicks) and Jeremy Jones (Memphis Grizzlies) will also represent Gonzaga later this week.
Battle started in 31 of 35 games at Gonzaga following stints at Butler, Temple and Arkansas. In 26.8 minutes per game, he averaged 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 44.0% from the field and 34.7% from 3. He ranked No. 3 in the country in free-throw percentage, knocking down 123 of 132 (93.2%) attempts during the 2024-25 campaign.
Battle's one season in Spokane delivered some electrifying moments and memorable performances from the sixth-year guard. He crossed the 20-point threshold 11 times in a Gonzaga uniform, including a 24-point night in his NCAA Tournament debut against Georgia. The Zags went 10-1 in those instances. Battle also impacted the game with his rebounding and overall ability to get to the rim and draw fouls.
After he wrapped up his sixth-year of college hoops, Battle showcased his skillset in front of scouts at the prestigious Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in April. The Hillside, New Jersey, native even earned player of the game honors after dropping 23 points, three rebounds and two steals to help his team come out with a 95-87 victory in the second of three games from the NBA pre-draft camp in Virginia.