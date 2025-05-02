Gonzaga lands big-time 2025 recruit from Texas
It appears that spending a few days in Spokane was enough for Parker Jefferson to call the city his home.
Upon hosting the top-25 center recruit on an official visit this week, Gonzaga landed a commitment from Jefferson on Friday, according to On3's Joe Tipton.
“When my recruitment first started, all I was hearing was ‘You’re a Gonzaga type of guy,'" Jefferson told Tipton. “Now that I finally got to get to campus and meet the staff, I knew right away this is where I belong. I look forward to seeing The Kennel rocking this year, and i’m excited to be playing under such an incredible coach in Coach Few. GO ZAGS!🐶”
With Graham Ike, Braden Huff and Ismaila Diagne returning to the Bulldogs next fall, adding the 6-foot-10 Jefferson provides Mark Few and the coaching staff an even wider range of possibilities with regard to lineups and substitution patterns. Though the Zags have yet to land a transfer this spring, based on their need for backcourt depth, it's more likely they target a versatile guard/wing combo player who can stretch the floor and have a positive impact on the defensive end. Another skilled yet raw big man who has four (maybe five at some point) years of eligibility to use also offers the Zags an insurance policy for when Ike inevitably departs after next season.
As Gonzaga remains active in the portal, Few and company add to their 2025 recruiting class that previously featured just one commit from four-star wing Davis Fogle, the No. 32-ranked player in the class according to ESPN. Fogle committed to the Bulldogs last July.
Jefferson is a four-star recruit according to ESPN 100 and a three-star per 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. He originally signed with Minnesota last winter, but asked to be release from his National Letter of Intent in March after the Gophers fired Ben Johnson as their coach. Jefferson went on one other visit to Rutgers earlier this month.
Jefferson is the No. 150 overall prospect, No. 12 center and No. 20 recruit from California in the 2025 cycle, according to On3.
A native of Waxahachie, Texas, Jefferson moved to finish his high school career in Southern California at Inglewood High School. As a senior, Jefferson averaged 16.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, helping guide Inglewood to a 26-7 record.