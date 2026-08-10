Gonzaga lands just outside the top 10 in latest CBS Sports rankings
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Even though Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs don't have a complete roster, last week's transfer portal additions have the national media back on board.
Gonzaga climbed three spots - from No. 14 to No. 11 - in Gary Parrish's updated college basketball rankings at CBS, which were published on Monday. The Zags jumped over Iowa State (12), Houston (13), and Louisville (14), and remain just behind coach John Calipari and Arkansas at No. 10.
The upward movement comes after the Zags brought in a pair of fifth-year senior transfers late last week in Dayton point guard Javon Bennett and Florida State forward Chauncey Wiggins, helping to shore up two of the biggest areas of need on the roster in point guard play and three-point shooting.
Bennett averaged 15.8 points and 2.9 assists last year with the Flyers, while Wiggins shot 39% from three as a 6'10 stretch forward at FSU.
Is No. 11 a fair ranking for Gonzaga?
Gonzaga has seen the perception amongst national media fluctuate constantly throughout the offseason, and it's not hard to see why. The Zags lost five seniors and six transfers right out the gate, but then managed to secure two elite Big 12 transfers in Isiah Harwell (Houston) and Massamba Diop (Arizona State).
After that, it was a long period without much activity, save for two shocking losses. First was Jack Kayil, a 20-year-old freshman from Germany who most expected to start at shooting guard, but who instead kept his name in the NBA draft, where he went No. 39 to the New York Knicks and recently signed a long-term deal to stay in Germany.
Then it was Mario Saint-Supery, one of three key returners for the Zags alongside sophomore Davis Fogle and senior Braden Huff ... until completely unexpectedly, he opted to sign a multi-year deal with Valencia in Spain, leaving Gonzaga without a point guard in mid-July.
All that led to some outlets pushing Gonzaga outside the top 25, while others felt confident enough in the core of Fogle, Harwell, Huff, and Diop to still keep them ranked - knowing they'd find a solution at some point.
And that they did, landing both Bennett and Wiggins while remaining in pursuit of star point guards Donovan Dent (UCLA) and Xaivian Lee (Florida), either of whom could vault this team into the national championship conversation.
The rest of CBS Sports’ top 25
There was very little movement otherwise in Parrish's top 25, with an untouched top five of Florida, Duke, Illinois, UConn, and Texas. Arizona and Michigan State flip-flopped with the Wildcats up to No. 6 and the Spartans down to No. 7, while Michigan (8), Virginia (9) and Arkansas (10) round out the top ten.
Gonzaga will face Arkansas in an exhibition game at Bud Walton Arena sometime in October, per reports, and also have matchups against No. 2 Duke (Feb. 20 in Detroit), No. 7 Michigan State (Dec. 19 in Palm Springs), No. 17 UCLA (Dec. 5 in Anaheim), and No. 21 Purdue (Nov. 7 in Las Vegas).
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Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB