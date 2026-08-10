Gonzaga lands just outside the top 10 in latest CBS Sports rankings

Even though Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs don't have a complete roster, last week's transfer portal additions have the national media back on board.

Gonzaga climbed three spots - from No. 14 to No. 11 - in Gary Parrish's updated college basketball rankings at CBS, which were published on Monday. The Zags jumped over Iowa State (12), Houston (13), and Louisville (14), and remain just behind coach John Calipari and Arkansas at No. 10.

The upward movement comes after the Zags brought in a pair of fifth-year senior transfers late last week in Dayton point guard Javon Bennett and Florida State forward Chauncey Wiggins, helping to shore up two of the biggest areas of need on the roster in point guard play and three-point shooting.

Bennett averaged 15.8 points and 2.9 assists last year with the Flyers, while Wiggins shot 39% from three as a 6'10 stretch forward at FSU.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL RANKINGS: The 2026-27 @CBSSports Preseason Top 25 And 1 has been updated to reflect recent developments.



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1. Florida

2. Duke

3. Illinois

4. UConn

5. Texashttps://t.co/w8C7YYiKbP — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) August 10, 2026

Is No. 11 a fair ranking for Gonzaga?

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4) passes against Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga has seen the perception amongst national media fluctuate constantly throughout the offseason, and it's not hard to see why. The Zags lost five seniors and six transfers right out the gate, but then managed to secure two elite Big 12 transfers in Isiah Harwell (Houston) and Massamba Diop (Arizona State).

After that, it was a long period without much activity, save for two shocking losses. First was Jack Kayil, a 20-year-old freshman from Germany who most expected to start at shooting guard, but who instead kept his name in the NBA draft, where he went No. 39 to the New York Knicks and recently signed a long-term deal to stay in Germany.

Then it was Mario Saint-Supery, one of three key returners for the Zags alongside sophomore Davis Fogle and senior Braden Huff ... until completely unexpectedly, he opted to sign a multi-year deal with Valencia in Spain, leaving Gonzaga without a point guard in mid-July.

All that led to some outlets pushing Gonzaga outside the top 25, while others felt confident enough in the core of Fogle, Harwell, Huff, and Diop to still keep them ranked - knowing they'd find a solution at some point.

And that they did, landing both Bennett and Wiggins while remaining in pursuit of star point guards Donovan Dent (UCLA) and Xaivian Lee (Florida), either of whom could vault this team into the national championship conversation.

The rest of CBS Sports’ top 25

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari takes to a referee against the Arizona Wildcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was very little movement otherwise in Parrish's top 25, with an untouched top five of Florida, Duke, Illinois, UConn, and Texas. Arizona and Michigan State flip-flopped with the Wildcats up to No. 6 and the Spartans down to No. 7, while Michigan (8), Virginia (9) and Arkansas (10) round out the top ten.

Gonzaga will face Arkansas in an exhibition game at Bud Walton Arena sometime in October, per reports, and also have matchups against No. 2 Duke (Feb. 20 in Detroit), No. 7 Michigan State (Dec. 19 in Palm Springs), No. 17 UCLA (Dec. 5 in Anaheim), and No. 21 Purdue (Nov. 7 in Las Vegas).