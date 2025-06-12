Gonzaga lands late commit in 2025 class
Gonzaga received a late commitment from the 2025 class on Thursday.
Alonzo Metz, a 5-foot-11 guard who played high school ball in Miami this past year, announced on Instagram that he committed to Mark Few and the Bulldogs.
"Super excited to announce that next year I will be attending Gonzaga University," Metz wrote. "Thank you to my coaches, mentors, and family that have helped me get to this point. #GoZags"
Metz joined four-star recruit Davis Fogle and three-star prospect Parker Jefferson in Gonzaga's 2025 recruiting class. Metz attended Jesuit High School — former walk-on Matt Lang's alma mater — before transferring to play at Riviera Prep (Florida), where he put up 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game as a senior in the 2024-25 campaign.
The Zags also reeled in newcomers Adam Miller (9.8 ppg at Arizona State last season) and Tyon Grant-Foster (14.8 ppg and 5.9 rpg at Grand Canyon) via the transfer portal this offseason. They had four open scholarships to give out as of Thursday, with potentially another move still left to be made before the roster is finalized.
Mario Saint-Supery, a 19-year-old international prospect from Spain, was "destined" to commit to Gonzaga, according to a May report from Eurohoops.net, though the move has yet to be made official.