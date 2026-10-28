Gonzaga's Lauren Whittaker is earning national attention ahead of sophomore season

Lisa Fortier and the Gonzaga women's basketball team head into the 2026-27 season with 10 returning players - headlined by last year's WCC Player of the Year, Lauren Whittaker.

Whittaker was outstanding in her first collegiate season, averaging 19.1 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 58.4% on twos and 35.5% from three. She led the WCC in both categories on her way not only to Player of the Year, but Freshman of the Year as well.

Now the 6'3 forward is in the Pac-12 with the rest of her Gonzaga teammates and is getting national buzz as one of the best players in the entire country.

Major preseason honor for Whittaker

Gonzaga women's basketball forward Lauren Whittaker (33). | Photo by Lane Mathews

Whittaker is one of 25 players named to the Becky Hammon Player of the Year Award Watch List, as announced by Her Hoop Stats on Wednesday.

The award, named after former Colorado State guard and current Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, is given annually to the best player competing outside the Power Five conferences: the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big East, and Big 12.

Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim is the lone Zag to win this award, which she did back in 2024 - while also being one of five finalists in 2025.

Whittaker is one of two Pac-12 players on this year's preseason list, alongside Colorado State guard Camryn Runner, who transferred to the Rams after an excellent season last year at Evansville.

Big Expectations in the Pac-12

Gonzaga women's basketball coach Lisa Fortier. | Photo by Lane Mathews

Gonzaga is expected to be the favorite to win the new look Pac-12 in 2026-27, after bringing back 10 of 13 players from last year's roster - including Whittaker, two-time All-WCC First Team guard Allie Turner, and last year's WCC Sixth Woman of the Year Jaiden Haile.

The Zags also brought back Ines Bettencourt, who returns after getting her eligibility granted in the Glancey vs. NCAA lawsuit in California. The 6'0 guard spent two years at UConn and the last two years in Spokane, averaging 6.3 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game last year.

Bettencourt came off the bench in Gonzaga's exhibition win over Westmont College on Tuesday, with junior guard Teryn Gardner starting instead - alongside Whittaker, Turner, Zee Aokuso, and Taylor Smith, who all started last season.

Whittaker will be Gonzaga's centerpiece once again, and her elite footwork, soft touch around the rim, outstanding rebounding on the offensive and defensive glass, and ability to pass out of double-team will make her an extremely challenging assignment for opposing defenses - especially if the Zags can shoot as well as they did last year from the perimeter when they led the country at 39.2% from three.

The 25-player preseason list for the Becky Hammon Award will be narrowed to 15 in January and 10 in February. Five finalists will then be announced in March, and the winner will be revealed around the time of the Final Four.

Gonzaga opens up the season on Monday, Nov. 2, at home against North Dakota State, starting at 6:00 PM PT.