BYU vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

The BYU Cougars have gotten off to a 2-0 start to their 2026 season, beating Utah Tech 63-7 and then following that up with a 28-17 win against Arizona to begin their Big 12 schedule.

They'll return to out-of-conference play in Week 3 when they hit the road to take on the Colorado State Rams, who are also 2-0 heading into this week. The Rams beat Wyoming 35-13 in Week 1, and then followed that up with a 58-24 win against Southern Utah.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 vs. Pac 12 showdown.

BYU vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

BYU -17.5 (-118)

Colorado State +17.5 (-104)

Moneyline

BYU -1200

Colorado State +740

Total

OVER 52.5 (-110)

UNDER 52.5 (-110)

BYU vs. Colorado State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 19

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Canvas Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

BYU record: 2-0

Colorado State record: 2-0

BYU vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

BYU is 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

BYU is 8-2 against the spread in it last 10 games

Colorado State is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games

BYU vs. Colorado State Key Player to Watch

Bear Bachmeier, QB - BYU Cougars

Bear Bachmeier is BYU's best offensive weapon. Not only does he have 415 passing yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions through their first three games, but he's also their second-leading rusher, racking up 67 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Colorado State will have to find a way to slow him down if they want to stay in this game.

BYU vs. Colorado State Prediction and Best Bet

I think BYU is overvalued in the betting market right now. The Cougars' 28-17 win against Arizona may seem impressive, but it's less impressive when you realize they only outgained the Wildcats by 38 yards.

Meanwhile, Colorado State has exceeded expectations so far in 2026, including beating Wyoming 35-13 after being favored by only a few points.

I think this is a great sell-high spot on the Cougars. I'll bet on the Rams to cover the big number on Saturday.

Pick: Colorado State +17.5 (-104) via FanDuel

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