Gonzaga vs. LSU betting odds: Point spread, moneyline and over/under

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are back in action on Saturday afternoon, taking on the LSU Tigers about 1.5 miles from campus at the Spokane Arena.

Both Gonzaga and LSU are undefeated so far this season, with Gonzaga picking up a hard-fought six point win over Purdue and a 41 point blowout over New Mexico State.

The Tigers meanwhile have dominated all three games they have played, securing victories by margins of 43, 41, and 40 points - albeit against teams ranked outside the top 260 at KenPom.

Point Guard Showdown

Donovan Dent 3, LSU Tigers take on LA Tech Basketball. November 9, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The big storyline in this matchup is the point guard battle between LSU's Donovan Dent and Gonzaga's Xaivian Lee, two players in the class of 2022 who were part of the same Glancey vs. NCAA lawsuit in California which has granted them eligibility for this upcoming season.

Gonzaga was strongly connected to Dent after the sudden departure of Mario Saint-Supery this summer, with most believing the former New Mexico and UCLA guard was bound for Spokane.

However, the Zags ended up landing Lee out of Florida instead, while Dent and his UCLA teammate Skyy Clark both took their talent to Baton Rouge to play for the Tigers.

Considering Zag Nation was comparing these two point guards nonstop for over a month this offseason, how they perform against each other will be of great interest to just about everyone watching on Saturday afternoon.

Debut for Chauncey Wiggins

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins (9). | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga will have a new player on the floor against LSU, with 6'11 forward Chauncey Wiggins expected to make his season debut after his eligibility was granted by a judge in Spokane County on Thursday afternoon.

Wiggins averaged 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds last year at Florida State, while shooting 38.7% from three on 5.8 attempts per game. His positional size and tremendous outside shooting will be a huge boost for the Zags, who have run out an eight man rotation in both games so far this year.

Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Gonzaga's showdown against LSU on Saturday at the Spokane Arena:

Gonzaga vs. LSU betting odds: Spread, over/under and game time

Spread: Gonzaga -4.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Gonzaga -220, LSU +180

Over/under: 161.5 points

Records against the spread: Gonzaga 2-0, LSU 3-0

Game time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Saturday, Nov. 14

Location: Spokane Arena | Spokane, Washington

TV channel: USA Network

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.