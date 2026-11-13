How to watch Gonzaga vs. LSU basketball: TV channel, live stream and tipoff time

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will make the 1.5-mile trek west to Spokane Arena on Saturday to take on the LSU Tigers in the first-ever matchup between these two programs.

Gonzaga (2-0) has been off for an entire week after a 41-point drubbing of New Mexico State last Saturday, while LSU is 3-0 with a trio of wins by 40+ points of their own.

Both teams heavily utilized five-in-five lawsuits to fill out their roster late in the offseason, with a combined five players in this contest eligible through the courts after the latest update on Gonzaga forward Chauncey Wiggins.

Gonzaga debut coming for Chauncey Wiggins

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins. | Photo by MYK CRAWFORD

On Thursday afternoon, after less than two hours in the courtroom, Chauncey Wiggins had his request for a preliminary injunction granted by Spokane County judge Dean Chuang - clearing the 6'11 forward to play for Gonzaga on Saturday against LSU.

Wiggins is one of three fifth-year seniors eligible for coach Few and the Zags, joining Dayton transfer Javon Bennett and Florida transfer Xaivian Lee.

Wiggins initially had an injunction granted in the Godfrey vs. NCAA case filed in Georgia, but the Georgia Court of Appeals granted the NCAA's stay request - and then didn't schedule oral arguments until Jan. 12. At that point, Wiggins and the other plaintiffs withdrew from the suit and pursued other avenues to eligibility - and Wiggins became the first of those players to have an injunction granted.

“A sense of relief and thanking God and just thankful to everybody who helped me through this process,” Wiggins said on Thursday after his injunction was granted. "My heart was beating every second of it, but I just tried to stay positive...That's probably the most locked in I've been listening to anybody."

The 6'11 forward is an outstanding three point shooter, hitting 38.7% of his 5.8 attempts per game last year at Florida State, while averaging 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds. He'll add much needed size and floor spacing to Gonzaga's rotation, and throw a wrinkle into LSU's game plan as they now have to prep for a player who has not appeared in a game yet this season.

Wiggins, Lee, and Bennett will square off against LSU's backcourt of Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark, who both started at UCLA last year and became eligible this offseason for a fifth year. The battle between these two veteran backcourts will be a major factor in Saturday's contest.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Gonzaga take on LSU Saturday at the Spokane Arena:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. LSU: TV channel, live stream and game time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Game time: 12:30 PM PST

Where: Spokane Arena (Spokane, WA)

How to listen: 590 AM and 96.1 FM (Varsity Network)

How to watch: USA Network