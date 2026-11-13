How to watch Gonzaga vs. LSU basketball: TV channel, live stream and tipoff time
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Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will make the 1.5-mile trek west to Spokane Arena on Saturday to take on the LSU Tigers in the first-ever matchup between these two programs.
Gonzaga (2-0) has been off for an entire week after a 41-point drubbing of New Mexico State last Saturday, while LSU is 3-0 with a trio of wins by 40+ points of their own.
Both teams heavily utilized five-in-five lawsuits to fill out their roster late in the offseason, with a combined five players in this contest eligible through the courts after the latest update on Gonzaga forward Chauncey Wiggins.
Gonzaga debut coming for Chauncey Wiggins
On Thursday afternoon, after less than two hours in the courtroom, Chauncey Wiggins had his request for a preliminary injunction granted by Spokane County judge Dean Chuang - clearing the 6'11 forward to play for Gonzaga on Saturday against LSU.
Wiggins is one of three fifth-year seniors eligible for coach Few and the Zags, joining Dayton transfer Javon Bennett and Florida transfer Xaivian Lee.
Wiggins initially had an injunction granted in the Godfrey vs. NCAA case filed in Georgia, but the Georgia Court of Appeals granted the NCAA's stay request - and then didn't schedule oral arguments until Jan. 12. At that point, Wiggins and the other plaintiffs withdrew from the suit and pursued other avenues to eligibility - and Wiggins became the first of those players to have an injunction granted.
“A sense of relief and thanking God and just thankful to everybody who helped me through this process,” Wiggins said on Thursday after his injunction was granted. "My heart was beating every second of it, but I just tried to stay positive...That's probably the most locked in I've been listening to anybody."
The 6'11 forward is an outstanding three point shooter, hitting 38.7% of his 5.8 attempts per game last year at Florida State, while averaging 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds. He'll add much needed size and floor spacing to Gonzaga's rotation, and throw a wrinkle into LSU's game plan as they now have to prep for a player who has not appeared in a game yet this season.
Wiggins, Lee, and Bennett will square off against LSU's backcourt of Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark, who both started at UCLA last year and became eligible this offseason for a fifth year. The battle between these two veteran backcourts will be a major factor in Saturday's contest.
Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Gonzaga take on LSU Saturday at the Spokane Arena:
How to watch Gonzaga vs. LSU: TV channel, live stream and game time
Date: Saturday, Nov. 14
Game time: 12:30 PM PST
Where: Spokane Arena (Spokane, WA)
How to listen: 590 AM and 96.1 FM (Varsity Network)
How to watch: USA Network
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB